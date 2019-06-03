After foregoing a traditional conference in recent years in favour of livestreams and announcements through other publishers, Square Enix is returning to the well with a spectacular live event at E3 2019.

Beyond a handful of announced titles, we really don’t know what to expect from the Japanese giant, which makes things all the more exciting. Fans can look forward to comprehensive updates on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Marvel’s Avengers from Crystal Dynamics, the latter of which we haven’t heard a peep from for over two years.

With less than a week until things kick off, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Square Enix at E3 2019 including all the latest news, announcements, conference details, games and more.

Square Enix at E3 2019 – How to watch the upcoming conference

Like all of the major conferences at E3 2019, Square Enix will be livestreaming its event across Twitch and YouTube. As for times, it will take place on June 10 at 6pm PT, 9pm ET/June 11 at 2am BST, 3am CEST.

We’ll be reporting on all the news and announcements as they happen, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews for all the latest Square Enix coverage.

Square Enix at E3 2019 – Everything we expect and hope to see

Having received a surprise trailer ahead of E3 2019, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now. The long-awaited remake looks spectacular, and will still be launching as an episodic venture chronicling the original experience.

We’re crossing our fingers for an extensive new trailer alongside a gameplay demo, showcasing how this remake differs and expands upon the 1997 classic. Loved by so many, it’ll be very interesting to see how Cloud and company are received.

Given that we thought Death Stranding was still launching several years from now, ahead of its November 2019 release date being confirmed, a launch window for Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s first episode doesn’t seem completely outlandish. In fact, we might even see it before the arrival of PS5 in 2020. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see a playable demo emerge for players to download during the show.

Crystal Dynamics has been working away on its Marvel’s Avengers project for years now, pulling itself away from Tomb Raider to focus on the hugely popular license. Rumours have already emerged of what it will entail – a co-operative multiplayer adventure featuring a vast world to explore and robust character creation.

We initially expected Square Enix to keep Avenger’s presence at the show quiet until a surprise announcement, but that’s definitely not the case. The official Avengers account has confirmed the game’s presence at the show, bracing fans for an utterly bombastic gameplay reveal. You can count us in!

Beyond this, Square Enix at E3 2019 remains somewhat of an anomaly in terms of major titles it plans to unveil at the show. NieR: Automata launched two years ago and has sold millions of copies, cementing itself as a sleeper hit for the publisher in the process. Could we see a teaser for the anticipated sequel? The timeline certainly makes sense.

You could apply similar logic to Final Fantasy 16, a sequel we wouldn’t be surprised to see revealed next week. Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall is also due an update We’re pretty much listing off our dream announcements, it just so happens many of them remain within the realms of possibility.

Square Enix has confirmed it will be bringing Dying Light 2 to E3 2019, pulling the carpet out from Deep Silver for the upcoming open-world zombie title. It looks very ambitious, with some renown talent working on it, so here’s hoping it makes a big ol’ splash at the Square Enix showcase.

Square Enix at E3 2019 – All the games confirmed thus far

We’ve compiled a list of all the games we know will be at E3 2019 courtesy of Square Enix:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Marvel’s Avengers

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dying Light 2

What are you hoping to see from Square Enix at E3 2019?