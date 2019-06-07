EA has decided to adopt Nintendo’s strategy this year, opting for an EA Play 2019 video showcase for all of the year’s announcements instead of taking the stage at E3.

Why has EA decided to do this? There’s arguably two major reasons. Firstly, E3 is seeing dwindling influence, with the likes of PlayStation realising it’s more cost effective to release a video instead of inviting hundreds of people to a conference. Plus this means EA can pick a date a few days ahead of E3 2019, so it doesn’t have to fight for exposure with all the other publishers.

The second reason for skipping E3 this year could very well be that EA simply doesn’t have a lot of new games to show off. Barring any surprises, the only new games we’re expecting are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20. Of course, EA will also be showing off new content for some its existing games such as Apex Legends and Battlefield 5 so there’s still plenty to look forwards to.

When is EA Play 2019?

EA Play 2019 will start at 5.15pm BST on 8 June 2019. It’s a very lengthy presentation though, likely lasting over three hours with each game getting a deep dive 30-minute look. Since you probably haven’t got that much spare time on your hands, it’s probably best to only tune in for the games you actually have interest in. After all, how many Brits are going to get hyped for Madden?

We’ve provided the entire schedule for EA Play 2019 so you don’t miss out any of your favourite games. Note that all the times are in BST.

5:15 pm Countdown to EA Play

5:30 pm Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

6:00 pm Apex Legends

6:30 pm Battlefield 5

7:00 pm FIFA 20

7:30 pm Madden NFL 20

8:00 pm The Sims 4

It’s unclear whether there will be time for any extra new games, so it could possibly be bad news for anyone hoping for Titanfall 3, a new Dragon Age game or the next indie hit. There’s also no mention of Anthem, which begs the question whether EA and BioWare have given up on the multiplayer shooter following its disastrous launch.

How to watch EA Play 2019

Just watch the video below once the lives stream kicks off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday so you can stay updated with all of EA’s big announcements.

There’s no need to be concerned if you’re too busy to watch it live though, as we’ll be covering all the latest news and game reveals here at Trusted Reviews.

EA Play 2019 Games – What to expect

It’s wise to keep expectations relatively low for EA this year. While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is almost guaranteed to be one of the biggest games of the year, everything else set to be shown off at the EA Play 2019 showcase is either already out or has an annual release like FIFA and Madden.

No further new games are expected to be unrelieved during the EA Play 2019, although EA may well launch reveal trailers outside the presentation or even during the Xbox E3 conference.

But with EA recently putting a larger focus on extending the lifespan of already released games rather than churning out title after title, the EA Play 2019 video will take a look at DLC and updates coming to the likes of Battlefield 5, The Sims 4 and Apex Legends. The latter of these is expected to show off Season 2, with more characters, skins and weapons potentially arriving.

