Samsung has decided to do an Apple. The South Korean giant is looking to build up hype for next week’s Galaxy Note 10 launch with a mini-series of smaller unveilings. Today, we’re expecting to meet the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. For those of you who are in the market for a tablet, here’s how you can watch the Tab S6 launch live.

The Tab S6 is going to be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s iPad Pro, and it’ll succeed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a very slick handset that we crowned the best tablet for media, thanks largely to its stunning screen.

We awarded the Tab S4 four stars in our review, in which we wrote: “It’s pricey, but for the money you get a stunning screen, and as someone who watches a lot of videos on a tablet, I’d happily spend extra for a panel this colourful and sharp.”

Though we haven’t seen that many rumours about the Tab S6, those we have caught wind of paint a picture of a similarly high-end device. First and foremost, we’re expecting it to look great. It will also come with an S Pen stylus, a detachable keyboard and a kickstand.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Tab S6 at 3pm BST, and you’ll be able to tune in to the event on the company’s website. Just follow this link.

Related: Best Android tablet

Samsung will launch the heavily-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5 (Monday), before the main event − the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 unveiling − on the evening of August 7.

Apple did something similar in the lead-up to the launch of Apple TV Plus earlier this year, drip-dripping a series of announcements (iPad mini 5, AirPods 2019, iPad Air 2019, Apple iMac 2019) in the days leading up to the launch, to ensure that its upcoming TV streaming service took centre stage at its launch event.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More