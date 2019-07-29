Galaxy Watch Active 2’s touch bezel revealed: a step up on the Apple Watch crown?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will have an innovative touch-enabled bezel that’ll make it way easier to use, according to a fresh FCC filing.

The filing was spotted by writers at DroidLife over the weekend and offers a few key details about the device. The filing showed images of the device’s front and the design of its back.

According to it the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also feature Bluetooth 5.0 support. This sounds like a small touch but the addition should help improve the Galaxy Watch Active 2’s battery life and connection range when it is paired to a smartphone.

The touch bezel is by far the most interesting feature. Past Galaxy Watch’s used a rotating bezel control that, while functional, didn’t feel as refined as the crown system used on the Apple Watch. A touch input should feel much more intuitive and make navigating the fabled Galaxy Watch Active 2’s TizenOS menu screens much easier.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the hotly rumoured next wearable from Samsung. It’s expected to launch alongside Samsung’s next generation Galaxy Note 10 phablet and Galaxy Tab S6 tablet at the company’s Unpacked event in New York on August 7th.

Further details about the Galaxy Watch Active 2, including pricing, are few and far between, but there are plenty of leaks doing the rounds about the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Tab S6. The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to have a very different design to the regular Galaxy S10. According to recent ‘leaks’ it’ll have a more angular mixed metal and glass chassis and centrally placed hole-punch design front camera. Speculation also suggests it’ll have a redesigned S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is Samsung’s rumoured next iPad Pro rival. Rumours suggest it’ll feature a top-end OLED screen, keyboard cover and dockable stylus that can be magnetically connected to and charged on the tablet’s back.

