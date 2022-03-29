How to disable a laptop keyboard

Need turn off your keyboard ahead of a presentation, or just want to shut it off while you watch some Netflix? Here is how to disable the keyboard on your laptop in just a few simple steps.

Whether you need someone to stop messing with your laptop while you’re not around, or you just want to clean your keyboard without bringing up a thousand tabs, it’s useful to know how you can disable your laptop keyboard.

It can be done in just a few simple steps and looks the same for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to disable your laptop keyboard.

What we used

The Short Version

Press the Windows and X buttons at the same time

Click on Device Manager

Find Keyboards on the list of devices

Click on the arrow to expand the tab

Right-click on your keyboard

Click Uninstall or Disable Device

Click uninstall

Restart your laptop