How to disable a laptop keyboard
Need turn off your keyboard ahead of a presentation, or just want to shut it off while you watch some Netflix? Here is how to disable the keyboard on your laptop in just a few simple steps.
Whether you need someone to stop messing with your laptop while you’re not around, or you just want to clean your keyboard without bringing up a thousand tabs, it’s useful to know how you can disable your laptop keyboard.
It can be done in just a few simple steps and looks the same for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to disable your laptop keyboard.
What we used
- We used the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running Windows 11
The Short Version
- Press the Windows and X buttons at the same time
- Click on Device Manager
- Find Keyboards on the list of devices
- Click on the arrow to expand the tab
- Right-click on your keyboard
- Click Uninstall or Disable Device
- Click uninstall
- Restart your laptop
Step
1
Press the Windows and X buttons at the same time
Click both the Windows button and the X button on the keyboard at the same time to bring up a pop-up menu.
Step
2
Click on Device Manager
Choose the Device Manager option in the pop-up menu to proceed.
Step
3
Find Keyboard in the list of devices
Once in the Device Manager, it will open up a menu of devices. Find Keyboards in this list, it should be in alphabetical order.
Step
4
Click on the arrow to expand the tab
Click on the small arrow next to Keyboards to bring up the sub-section below it. Your keyboard should be the only option there unless you are also connected to another external keyboard.
Step
5
Right-click on your keyboard
Right-click on your keyboard to bring up a small pop-up menu.
Step
6
Click Uninstall or Disable Device
The pop-up menu will either have a Disable Device button or an Uninstall Device button, ours showed up with the uninstall option.
Step
7
Click Uninstall laptop
A new pop-up will appear where you can confirm your choice to uninstall your keyboard. If you still need your keyboard in use, you can always come back and redo the process at a better time.
Step
8
Restart your laptop
You will be prompted to restart your laptop to complete this process. Click Yes to confirm your choice and restart your device.
FAQs
No, you can always reinstall your keyboard by following back on what you did to uninstall it, meaning that you will be able to use your keyboard again after doing this if you choose.