 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can delete a blank page in Google Docs in just a few simple steps.

Keeping your Google Docs clear and tidy can be a tough job, especially since it will automatically save blank documents. Whether you’re doing a big clean out or just wasn’t sure how you can delete these pesky pages, we’re here to tell you the easiest way to delete blank Google Docs pages.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Search for Google Docs in your preferred search engine
  • Go into your Google Docs
  • Click on the hambuger menu next to your blank document
  • Click the Remove button
  • Click the Move To Trash button

  1. Step
    1

    Search for your Google Docs in your preferred search engine

    Search for Google Docs in whatever search engine you prefer. Google your Docs

  2. Step
    2

    Go into your Google Docs

    Go into your Google Docs and make sure that you are in your own account. Go into Docs

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the hamburger menu next to your bank document

    Find the black document that you want to delete and click on the three vertical dots that sit on the right side of the screen, also known as the hamburger menu. Click on this button once. Select the blank document

  4. Step
    4

    Click the Remove button

    Out of the four options presented in the pop-up menu, click on the Remove button to start the process of deleting the document. Click on the hamberger menu

  5. Step
    5

    Click the Move To Trash button

    To confirm your choice to remove this blank document from your Google Docs, click on the Move To Trash button. It will appear in a pop-up menu and will be a dark blue colour. You can also click on the Cancel button if you need more time to think about your decision. Press the delete button

FAQs

Can I delete more than one Google Doc at once?

Yes, you can. You can select multiple documents to delete at once using the ‘Shift’ key and then delete them in bulk, however, make sure that you are happy with all of the documents you have selected before you delete them.

Is Google Docs free to use?

Yes, you can create, edit and collaborate with other people using Google Docs free of charge, and there is no paid option available for the service either.

You might like…

How to stop Google collecting advertising data

How to stop Google collecting advertising data

K.G. Orphanides 2 days ago
How to enable passwordless sign in for Google services

How to enable passwordless sign in for Google services

K.G. Orphanides 4 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.