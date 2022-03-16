How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

Here is how you can delete a blank page in Google Docs in just a few simple steps.

Keeping your Google Docs clear and tidy can be a tough job, especially since it will automatically save blank documents. Whether you’re doing a big clean out or just wasn’t sure how you can delete these pesky pages, we’re here to tell you the easiest way to delete blank Google Docs pages.

What we used

We used a Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running Google Docs, though this will work on any device that runs Google Docs

The Short Version

Search for Google Docs in your preferred search engine

Go into your Google Docs

Click on the hambuger menu next to your blank document

Click the Remove button

Click the Move To Trash button

Step

1 Search for your Google Docs in your preferred search engine Search for Google Docs in whatever search engine you prefer. Step

2 Go into your Google Docs Go into your Google Docs and make sure that you are in your own account. Step

3 Click on the hamburger menu next to your bank document Find the black document that you want to delete and click on the three vertical dots that sit on the right side of the screen, also known as the hamburger menu. Click on this button once. Step

4 Click the Remove button Out of the four options presented in the pop-up menu, click on the Remove button to start the process of deleting the document. Step

5 Click the Move To Trash button To confirm your choice to remove this blank document from your Google Docs, click on the Move To Trash button. It will appear in a pop-up menu and will be a dark blue colour. You can also click on the Cancel button if you need more time to think about your decision.