How to fix the Alexa “having trouble understanding right now” error

It can be frustrating when an Amazon Echo says it is “having trouble understanding right now”. This vague error message can mean a few things, and it isn’t always obvious how to fix it. Our guide explains what are the likely issues, and what you can do about them.

Typically, when Alexa says “I’m having trouble understanding you” it’s because your Echo device isn’t able to contact Amazon’s servers, which is where your voice commands are sent to be translated into instructions your speaker can understand.

This may be because your device has lost its connection to your router, or your internet service provider is temporarily unavailable. Though less common, there could also be an issue on Amazon’s end. Either way, these are the first things you should do to try and fix the issue.

You can use these tips to fix and Echo (or Alexa-integrated speaker) that isn’t working.

Restart your device

Check your Echo is connected to Wi-Fi

Check your router

Check if the problem is with Amazon

Check for software updates

Reset to factory defaults