 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the Oscar Best Picture winner CODA online in the UK

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can stream the Oscar Best Picture winner, CODA over in the UK.

The Oscars has officially come and gone and it’s safe to say that we’re still going to be talking about it for many more months to come.

Alongside all the drama, we discovered that the Best Picture winner of this year was CODA, a remake of a 2014 French film that centres around a deaf family with a hearing daughter.

If you’re interested in catching up with the latest Oscar-worthy movie, keep reading, as we will be showing you where you can watch this film in the UK, and a spoiler-free run-down of the plot.

How to watch CODA in the UK

Despite having a fairly short theatrical release, CODA is thankfully readily available for streaming, provided you have the right subscription.

The only place you can stream CODA is Apple TV Plus, since the company snapped up the film in 2021, causing it to be billed as an Apple original film from then on.

If you’re not already a subscriber, Apple TV Plus offers up a free seven-day trial, with the subscription costing £4.99/$4.99 a month, or £49.99/$49.99 for 12-months, if you’re looking to stick around.

Can I watch CODA in cinemas?

CODA is no longer running in cinemas in the UK, meaning that the only way you can watch it currently is on Apple TV Plus.

What is CODA about?

Without ruining the flick for anyone, CODA is named after the acronym, Children of Deaf Adults. The movie focused on a hearing teenager that works with her deaf parents and brother in their fishing business.

She has aspirations of studying music but is torn between her passions and her desire to support her family when their business is under threat.

The movie is not based on a true story, though it does mirror some of the life experiences of the deaf community and children of deaf parents.

You can check out the trailer for CODA below.

You might like…

How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

Kob Monney 1 week ago
How to delete a Gmail account

How to delete a Gmail account

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to watch Pixar’s Turning Red in the UK

How to watch Pixar’s Turning Red in the UK

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to watch the full Yellowjackets series in the UK

How to watch the full Yellowjackets series in the UK

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.