How to watch the Oscar Best Picture winner CODA online in the UK

Here is how you can stream the Oscar Best Picture winner, CODA over in the UK.

The Oscars has officially come and gone and it’s safe to say that we’re still going to be talking about it for many more months to come.

Alongside all the drama, we discovered that the Best Picture winner of this year was CODA, a remake of a 2014 French film that centres around a deaf family with a hearing daughter.

If you’re interested in catching up with the latest Oscar-worthy movie, keep reading, as we will be showing you where you can watch this film in the UK, and a spoiler-free run-down of the plot.

How to watch CODA in the UK

Despite having a fairly short theatrical release, CODA is thankfully readily available for streaming, provided you have the right subscription.

The only place you can stream CODA is Apple TV Plus, since the company snapped up the film in 2021, causing it to be billed as an Apple original film from then on.

If you’re not already a subscriber, Apple TV Plus offers up a free seven-day trial, with the subscription costing £4.99/$4.99 a month, or £49.99/$49.99 for 12-months, if you’re looking to stick around.

Can I watch CODA in cinemas?

CODA is no longer running in cinemas in the UK, meaning that the only way you can watch it currently is on Apple TV Plus.

What is CODA about?

Without ruining the flick for anyone, CODA is named after the acronym, Children of Deaf Adults. The movie focused on a hearing teenager that works with her deaf parents and brother in their fishing business.

She has aspirations of studying music but is torn between her passions and her desire to support her family when their business is under threat.

The movie is not based on a true story, though it does mirror some of the life experiences of the deaf community and children of deaf parents.

You can check out the trailer for CODA below.