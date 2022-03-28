 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a page in Microsoft Word

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’ve ever found yourself well over the word count for an essay or simply want to edit down your latest novel, it can be a right faff highlighting huge chunks of copy just to delete it.

Fortunately, Microsoft Word offers a snappy process to delete an entre page of copy in just a couple of clicks. It works on both Windows and macOS too, so you don’t need to worry about what kind of computer you’re using.

If you want to learn this handy trick, then we’ve listed the method below with screenshots and photos to guide you through the process. So without further ado, here’s how to delete a page in Microsoft Word.

Hardware Used

The Short Version

  • Click on the page you want to delete
  • Use the shortcut Ctrl+G on Windows or Option+⌘+G on macOS
  • Type ‘\page’ into the Enter page number box
  • Press Enter on your keyboard and then hit close
  • Press Delete on your keyboard

  1. Click on the page you want to delete

    Simply click on the Word page you want to delete.

  2. Use the shortcut Ctrl+G on Windows or Option+⌘+G on macOS

    Once you’ve selected your page, hit the Ctrl and G keys simultaneously on your keyboard, and a box should pop up. If you’re using macOS, then you can use the Option +⌘+G keyboard shortcut instead.

  3. Type ‘\page’ into the Enter page number box

    Make sure the ‘Go to what:’ side box is set to ‘Page’. Then type ‘\page’ into the ‘Enter page number’ box.

  4. Press Enter on your keyboard and then hit close

    Once you press the Enter key, all of the copy on your chosen page should be highlighted. Then you can go ahead and click ‘Close’ to make the pop-up box disappear.

  5. Press delete on your keyboard

    Double check you’re happy to delete the highlighted copy, and then simply press the Delete key on your keyboard. Now your chosen page should be erased.

FAQs

How do you delete a blank Microsoft Word page?

Press Ctrl+Shift+8 (⌘+8 on a Mac) > Select the new paragraph mark on the blank page > Delete any empty space next to the paragraph mark.

How do you delete a Microsoft Word page on Mac?

It’s the exact same process, expect you use the ‘Option+⌘+G; shortcut on Mac to bring up the required box.

You might like…

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for school and university

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for school and university

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Ryan Jones 2 years ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.