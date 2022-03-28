If you’ve ever found yourself well over the word count for an essay or simply want to edit down your latest novel, it can be a right faff highlighting huge chunks of copy just to delete it.

Fortunately, Microsoft Word offers a snappy process to delete an entre page of copy in just a couple of clicks. It works on both Windows and macOS too, so you don’t need to worry about what kind of computer you’re using.

If you want to learn this handy trick, then we’ve listed the method below with screenshots and photos to guide you through the process. So without further ado, here’s how to delete a page in Microsoft Word.

The Short Version

Click on the page you want to delete

Use the shortcut Ctrl+G on Windows or Option+⌘+G on macOS

Type ‘\page’ into the Enter page number box

Press Enter on your keyboard and then hit close

Press Delete on your keyboard