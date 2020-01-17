Nvidia announced its GPU Technology Conference for 2020. The event is traditionally the setting for when the company reveals its upcoming graphics card plans.

As always Nvidia has a whole ton of different new products in the pipeline – from consumer 7nm Ampere-based GPUs to improved Tesla GPUs made for supercomputing. The Nvidia GTC 2020 now seems like the event where we could see the reveal of next-gen graphics cards like the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.

Nvidia will host its annual event in San Jose, California on the 22-26 March. Nvidia refers to the GTC as “the world’s premier AI event.” The occasion brings together developers, researchers and business for Nvidia’s latest revelations regarding its graphics, high-performance computing and AI offerings.

This year’s event is expected to see over 10’000 interested parties attending from some 70 countries. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote on March 23 – so keep your eyes peeled and locked on Trusted Reviews for any juicy information coming out of that.

Alongside some potentially exciting announcements, the 2020 conference will include an interesting art installation referred to as an “AI art gallery.”.

The installation will feature work from several artists – including a piece called “Machine Hallucination” that is powered by Nvidia’s Quadro GPUs.

Nvidia confirmed way back in July that its next-gen GPUs would be 7nm. The 7nm architecture allows for more silicon space and improved power efficiency – a method AMD has already adopted.

We’re less than a month in 2020 and the GPU news has already arrived thick and fast – primarily due to CES 2020.

The event saw Intel reveal the name of its first dedicated graphics card – the DG1. While rivals AMD committed a bit of an Xbox Series X-related gaffe.

In better news for AMD, it also officially announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT. The new graphics card is AMD’s “ultimate 1080p graphics card.”

