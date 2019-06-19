Here’s why Nintendo decided to make Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo has expanded on its decision to create a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch.

In a recent interview with Kotaku, series producer Eiji Aonuma explained the reasoning behind Zelda’s upcoming sequel, which saw a surprise announcement at E3 2019.

The truth is more simple than you’d expect. It turns out, the development team simply had “too many ideas” for DLC, so opted for a fully-fledged sequel in Breath of the Wild 2.

“When we released the DLC for Breath of the Wild, we realized that this is a great way to add more elements to the same world. But when it comes down to technical things, DLC is pretty much data–you’re adding data to a preexisting title,” Aonuma explains.

“And so when we wanted to add bigger changes, DLC is not enough, and that’s why we thought maybe a sequel would be a good fit.” A separate interview with Game Informer expands on Aonuma’s decision to pursue a sequel, saying that team wanted to revisit the world of Hyrule they’d created a second time.

Breath of the Wild 2 simply wasn’t expected, arguably stealing the show during Nintendo’s E3 Direct, teasing a much darker world, a bigger threat and even the potential of playable Zelda with her new hairstyle. The original is a masterpiece, earning 5/5 in our review when it launched back in 2017:

“If there’s a better game out there than Breath of the Wild, I haven’t played it. Nintendo has created, for me, the greatest game of all time. It’s everything I want from a game and one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.” If Breath of the Wild 2, or whatever it ends up being called, is anywhere near as good we’re in for an absolute treat.

Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Luigi’s Mansion 3 were also in Nintendo’s spotlight during last week’s show, all of which are shaping up very nicely from what we played. Oh, and all three of those games are due this year.

Are you looking forward to Breath of the Wild 2? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.