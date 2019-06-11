Nintendo E3 2019: Every Switch game announced at E3

The Nintendo E3 2019 Direct has finished, and it might just have blown the whole of E3 away. Not only did it offer in-depth looks and release dates for already confirmed titles such as Animal Crossing and Link’s Awakening, but it also had some jaw-dropping surprises with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 taking the spotlight.

Of course, the new Zelda game is still far away from release, as we were only treated to a short trailer with no release window specified. But the reveal that it’s in development at all is still big enough to send Nintendo fans into hysteria. It even made up for Animal Crossing getting delayed.

Have a look below, as we’ve compiled a list of all the major Nintendo announcements at E3 2019.

Nintendo E3 2019 Games – Every major game and announcement at E3

Breath of the Wild sequel in development

Nintendo’s reveal that it is working on a sequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild was easily the biggest shock of the Nintendo Direct, and also year’s entire E3 showcase.

We were teased with a short trailer, with the art style and characters all returning from the original game. It seems this game is very early in production, so there’s no word on release date, but this is still a very, very exciting announcement.

Banjo-Kazooie confirmed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Turns out Dragon Quest’s The Hero isn’t the only new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, as Banjo-Kazooie was confirmed to be joining the fight.

This is massive announcement, with Banjo-Kazzoie currently owned by Microsoft. This new character pack will be arriving this Autumn 2019.

Animal Crossing delayed to 2020

Nintendo confirmed the name for Animal Crossing Switch to be New Horizons. We also got to see a trailer which showed off the beautiful animations.

Sadly it wasn’t all good news, as Nintendo revealed the game has been delayed to 2020 with a 20 March release date. But if it’s going to take a little extra time for Nintendo to make Animal Crossing as good as it can possibly be then we have absolutely no complaints.

The Mario and Sonic rivalry continues

The rivalry between Mario and Sonic has been going on even longer than PlayStation vs Xbox and Apple vs Samsung, so it’s lovely to see upcoming game Mario & Sonic at the Olympics upholding the tradition of the plumber and hedgehog fighting for superiority.

The Olympic sports that all the Nintendo and Sega characters will compete in include sprinting, surfing, skateboard, hurdles, rock climbing, boxing and even football, so you’ve certainly got a lot of stuff to be getting on with. Mario & Sonic at the Olympics will arrive on Switch in November 2019.

Resident Evil 5 and 6 coming to Switch

If having the first four Resident Evil games on the Switch wasn’t already enough of a terrifying treat, Nintendo has now confirmed the 5th and 6th instalments of the excellent horror series will be ported to Nintedo’s hybrid console.

Astral Chain August release confirmed

The sci-fi hack ‘n’ slash adventure game, Astral Chain, finally got a release date with the game set to drop in August 2019.

The Nintendo Switch gets a Witcher 3 port

One of the best games on of the PS4 and Xbox One is coming to the Nintendo Switch, in the form of the Witcher 3. What’s more, you’re getting all the excellent expansion packs bundled into one, which should represent ridiculously good value.

Of course, to get the game running on the Switch, the developers had to downgrade the graphics, but that shouldn’t deter from the excellent gameplay and story. The Witcher 3 port will arrive on the Switch in 2019.

Link’s Awakening remake release date revealed

We finally got a release date for the remake of Link’s Awakening, with the adorable top-down adventure coming to the Switch on Sept 20 2019.

We also got a sneak peak of a brand new build-a-dungeon level design, which looks like the Zelda version of Super Mario Maker .

Luigi gets ghost bustin’

We got a huge in-depth look at Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Switch during the Nintendo Direct video. It looks like our cowardly hero will be exploring a number of hotels this time, as he’s equipped with an even more power vacuum cleaner that can not only gobble up ghoulies, but also knock over furniture for all sorts of delightful puzzles.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 will launch in 2019, although Nintendo didn’t provide a specific release date.

New Smash Bros. Character revealed

Nintendo kicked off its E3 2019 Direct video by announcing a brand new character for the popular fighting game. Dragon Quest’s The Hero has joined the already massive roster, while much more Dragon Quest content looks to be heading to Ultimate Smash Bros. this summer.

