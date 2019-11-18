Google adds ten more games for Stadia launch day

If you were left underwhelmed by the titles available for Stadia on its launch this month, then Google has some good news for you: it’s adding ten more titles that’ll be available to play tomorrow when it officially goes live.

The new games are as follows:

At the same time, Google revealed that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will now arrive before the year is out – a small advance on its previous 2020 window. You’ll also see that Google has added Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legiou, Gods & Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077 to its list of 2020 Stadia releases.

While there are definitely some excellent titles in the new batch of launch-day titles, it seems less about wowing with new content and more about bulking out the store for launch. Though the dream of being able to carry on a game of Football Manager wherever there’s a screen would have killed our exam revision schedules if it were a thing back in the day.

Aside from Football Manager, which clearly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, our pick of the new games available are Metro Exodus and Trials Rising.

The former is the third in the long running series of thoughtful post-apocalyptic shooters based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky. Exodus removes the series from its linear, claustrophobic roots and puts everything in an expansive open world.

The latter is a maddeningly hard game where you have to balance your bike exactly right to complete a series of racing challenges. It’s ridiculously addictive. As Jake wrote in our review: “It’s a simple concept, executed with flair, and if that’s not worth applauding then what is?”

Whether Stadia is the best platform to play these games on is another matter, with Jade experiencing mixed performance in her hands-on time. We’ll find out tomorrow when Stadia officially launches.

