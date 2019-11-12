The Google Stadia launch line-up is here, and it’s a little underwhelming

Google has confirmed all of the games launching alongside Stadia next week, confirming a surprisingly weak selection of games for its streaming service.

It feels unfair to judge Google Stadia by the quality of its launch games alone, given that the majority of new platforms often launch with a mixed bag of experiences before finally rising to brilliance in the years that follow.

However, given that many of these titles are already available on a number of other consoles and devices already, it becomes a slightly harder pill to swallow. As of right now, these are the games that will be available on Google Stadia at launch:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Thumper

Google has also outlined some that will be coming before the end of 2019, including the likes of GRID, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Borderlands 3 and Final Fantasy 15. That’s a solid selection of games, but it’s a shame players will have to wait a few extra weeks to get their hands on them.

The launch of Google Stadia will be a curious one, largely because we haven’t seen anything like it before. From what we’ve played of Stadia, the controller is gorgeous, but the core experience still has a lot left to prove:

“As I mentioned earlier, Google Stadia still has so much untapped potential, and I feel it’s still too early in the world of on-demand streaming for it to really capitalise on a huge audience. I’m willing to be proven wrong later this year, but seeing DOOM Eternal falter under optimal conditions has left me doubtful.”

Google Stadia Founder’s Edition is set to launch on November 19 with all allocated units currently sold out. A base version of the service will be made available in 2020, although no concrete release plans have been confirmed as of yet. We’ll have lots of Google Stadia coverage coming your way soon, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…