God of War is coming to PC with DLSS support

PlayStation has announced that the 2018 hit, God of War, is set for release on PC on 14 January 2022.

The upcoming PC version will feature a lot of new graphics settings, with a heightened performance ceiling allowing for higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections.

Unsurprisingly, the PC port will support a 4K resolution on supported hardware, as well as unlocked frame rates. God of War will even offer 21:9 ultra-widescreen support if you’re one of the lucky ones to have a stretched-out monitor.

PlayStation also confirmed that God of War will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology, which means owners of RTX GeForce graphics cards will able to to make use of AI wizardry to boost the game’s performance without sacrificing visual quality.

Nvidia Reflex will also be supported, which helps to reduce system latency for a more responsive gaming experience.

The PC edition of God of War will also include numerous digital content, which you can check out below:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

It’s no surprise to see a God of War ported over to PC, following the footsteps of other first-party PlayStation games such as Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding.

PlayStation claims that it’s sold 19.5 million copies (as of August 2021) of God of War on PS4 so far, so it will no doubt want to push those figures even higher by making it accessible to PC players.

But don’t expect the upcoming sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, to appear on PC anytime soon, as PlayStation seemingly likes to keep its games exclusive on PS4 and PS5 for at least a couple of years before launching a PC port.

We gave God of War a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it on PS4 back in 2018, so we definitely recommend trying it out if you haven’t already.