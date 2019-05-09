Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass – All the tiers and unlockables you need to know

Fortnite Season 9 is finally here, and with it comes a new battle pass filled with juicy unlockables to discover. Coming in free and paid variants, the 100 tiers will reward players who are willing to tackle creative challenges and down plentiful opponents in the field.

Whether you’re after skins, sprays, gliders or pickaxes, there’s something for everyone in Season 9’s Battle Pass. So, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know including all the tiers, unlocks, skins and more.

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tier 1

Rox Skin (Legendary)

Sentinel Skin (Legendary)

Both of the above skins are unlocked immediately after purchasing the battle pass, giving you instant rewards for your 950 V-Buck investment.

Like previous exclusive skins, Rox has unlockable cosmetic upgrades alongside unique challenges. It’s a cool way of mapping your progress alongside the usual tiers.

Related: Best Battle Royale Games

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 2 to 7

Tier 2 – 10% Experience Boost and 30% Experience Boost for Season 10

Tier 3 – Tomato Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 4 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 5 – Sentinel Wrap (Uncommon)

Tier 6 – Roz Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 7 – Ripe Rippers (Pickaxe)

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 7 to 15

Tier 8 – Beach Banner

Tier 9 – 10% XP Boost for a Friend

Tier 10 – Lava Loading Screen

Tier 11 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 12 – Justice Music (Rare)

Tier 13 – Rex Roar Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 14 – This Way Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 15 – Turbo Spin Glider (Epic)

Related: E3 2019 latest news and announcements

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 16 to 23

Tier 16 – Driftin Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 17 – 10% XP Boost

Tier 18 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 19 – Ripe Wrap (Rare)

Tier 20 – Pixel Jonesy Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 21 – Bone Banner (Uncommon)

Tier 22 – Rox Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Tier 23 – Bunker Jonesy Skin (Epic)

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 24 to 31

Tier 24 – 10% XP Boost for a Friend

Tier 25 – … Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 26 – Vibrant Contrail (Rare)

Tier 27 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 28 – Kyo Pet (Epic)

Tier 29 – X Banner

Tier 30 – Conquest Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Tier 31 – Cluck Strut Emote (Rare)

Related: Best PS4 Games

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 32 to 39

Tier 32 – Love Ranger Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 33 – 10% XP Boost

Tier 34 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 35 – Flying Disc Toy (Rare)

Tier 36 – That Way Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 37 – Brite Future Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Tier 38 – Banner

Tier 39 – Scarlet Strike Glider (Uncommon)

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 40 to 50

Tier 40 – 10% XP Boost for a Friend

Tier 41 – Fate Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 42 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 43 – Too Tilted Wrap (Uncommon)

Tier 44 – Wukong Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 45 – 1,000 Seasonal XP

Tier 46 – Kyo Purple Pet (Epic)

Tier 47 – Vega Skin (Epic)

Tier 48 – 10% XP Boost

Tier 49 – Bananas! Contrail (Rare)

Tier 50 – Rex Banner

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 51 to 60

Tier 51 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 52 – Guitar Banner

Tier 53 – Durrr! Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 54 – Nope Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 55 – Vox Pickaxe (Epic)

Tier 56 – 10% XP Boost for a Friend

Tier 57 – Nana Nana Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 58 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 59 – Pink Splatter Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 60 – Kyo Black Pet (Epic)

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 61 to 70

Tier 61 – 1,000 Season 9 XP

Tier 62 – Cone Banner

Tier 63 – Sign Spinner Emote (Epic)

Tier 64 – 10% XP Boost

Tier 65 – Molten Legends Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Tier 66 – Ark Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 67 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 68 – Fancy Flying Disc Toy (Epic)

Tier 69 – 1,000 Season 9 XP

Tier 70 – Target Banner

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 71 to 80

Tier 71 – Stratus Skin (Epic)

Tier 72 – Skeptical Emoticon (Rare)

Tier 73 – 10% XP Boost for a Friend

Tier 74 – Kyo Orange Pet (Epic)

Tier 75 – Stratus Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Tier 76 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 77 – Lightning Strike Contrail (Rare)

Tier 78 – Star Banner

Tier 79 – Retaliator Glider (Rare).

Tier 80 – Heat Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 81 to 90

Tier 81 – 10% XP Boost

Tier 82 – Surrender Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 83 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 84 – Storm Wrap (Epic)

Tier 85 – Bot Spray (Uncommon)

Tier 86 – Shovel Banner

Tier 87 – Demi Skin (Epic)

Tier 88 – 10% XP Boost for a Friend

Tier 89 – Plasma Trail Contrail (Rare)

Tier 90 – Sentinel Spray (Uncommon)

Related: Best PC Games

Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass Tier Unlocks – Tiers 91 to 100

Tier 91 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 92 – Neo World Music (Rare)

Tier 93 – IDK Emoticon (Uncommon)

Tier 94 – Neon Glow Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Tier 95 – Laid Back Shuffle Emote (Rare)

Tier 96 – 10% Personal XP Boost

Tier 97 – Power Surge Wrap (Rare)

Tier 98 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 99 – Sentinel Dark Skin (Legendary)

Tier 100 – Vendetta Skin (Legendary)