Best Battle Royale Games: All the essentials worth dropping into

It’s no secret that battle royale games are the hot genre right now, much like open world survival with crafting elements before it and first-person war-torn shooters before that. Some have made groundbreaking waves in the gaming industry while others haven’t seen as much success. Right now, what are the best ones available to play or coming soon?

Trusted Reviews has compiled our list of the very best battle royale games you can play right now, whether it’s early access, on mobile or even a browser game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

Kicking things off is the grandaddy of battle royale games, PUBG. The game initially started off as a mod for ARMA and while some titles tackled the battle royale experience prior to this, PUBG was the first game to explode in popularity and take the genre to the heights it’s at now.

PUBG is as close as you’ll get to a “battle royale simulator” – there’s a lot to learn with the general gameplay but with three unique maps and a fourth winter setting coming soon, PUBG is going from strength to strength.

Fortnite

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

If there’s one game absolutely everyone has heard of, it’s Fortnite. We’re approaching the one-year anniversary for the free-to-play battle royale mode and it’s been the biggest global video game sensation since Minecraft.

A child-friendly take on the genre, Fortnite uses a cartoon, non-realistic aesthetic and large, oversized weapons to create its own identity. Wacky skins and dances in the store mean Epic make a shedload of money from it and the unique building aspect means there’s nothing else quite like it.

Surviv.io

Platforms: PC (browser)

Now we’ve covered the two big names, it’s time to look at the lesser known gems. Everyone remembers Agar.io from a few years back, right? Now there’s Surviv.io, a top-down battle royale game where each player is simply a circle.

Weapons and upgrades can be found, the gameplay works like most other battle royale games and as always, there’s a steep learning curve. Surviv.io is great because it’s such a quick game to play and anyone can try it out as it runs in Flash. Get a few pals on with you and for half an hour, it’ll be the most fun you’ve had in ages.

The Darwin Project

Platforms: PC, Xbox One

One of the first battle royale games announced, Darwin Project has been known since E3 2017. Players fight it out in a frozen landscape with fast gameplay and designated zones that gradually close off rather than a shrinking storm.

It was originally in Early Access and saw moderate success, but in an attempt to gain more players, it’s now free-to-play. It’s worth trying out as the game offers some very unique concepts.

H1Z1

Platforms: PS4, PC

Initially a zombie survival game like DayZ, H1Z1 made the switch to battle royale in February 2016. On the surface, it looks very similar to PUBG but in-game, it plays much faster, almost like an arcade version. Player count has started to dwindle but the game recently launched on PS4 to immediate success, flaunting over 10 million unique players.

On PC, there’s a separate mode for vehicles only called Auto Royale and they’ve recently released a new map. Despite falling from its perch as one of the best, H1Z1 is still a solid experience on both PC and PS4.

Realm Royale

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

HiRez Studios, the team behind Paladins, launched Realm Royale as a battle royale version of the game into early access this year. It took off straight away – some players describe it as World of Warcraft battle royale. You can pick a specific class, play to your strengths and even summon a horse to gallop across the map on.

Plus, when players die, they transform into a chicken which gives them the ability to flee. Some questionable development decisions meant the game declined in popularity almost as quickly as it rose but it’s worth getting into at this early stage because it could very easily surge back up.

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Platforms: PC

As you can tell from the name, TABG doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a battle royale version of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, a game that allows players to pit armies of various species and classes against each other.

Despite launching in June, it bills itself as an “April Fool’s parody of the battle royale genre” and features hilarious player models alongside a plethora of physics mishaps. It’s one of the funniest battle royale experiences and even though it’s seen a low player count recently, the devs have confirmed they’re still working on it alongside TABS.

Rules of Survival

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android

The only mobile exclusive game on this list, Rules of Survival is very similar to PUBG but is much better to play on your phone. Over 200 million players have downloaded it and while mobile controls are finicky at the best of times, Rules of Survival offers one of the better experiences.

There are 120 players per game which is more than nearly every other battle royale title. Since it’s been so successful in Asia, it’s become an esport with the world championships taking place earlier this year. Looking for something to play while laid in bed or on the toilet? This is the one.

Fear The Wolves

Platforms: PC

Fear The Wolves launched into early access very recently which means there’s still a number of problems with the game, but what is available has a lot of promise. Set in Chernobyl, radioactive anomalies appear and wolves roam around the towns which offer two player-vs-environment elements you don’t tend to find elsewhere.

It’s first-person and kills matter far less because to win, you don’t have to be the last person alive. You can opt to flee on the end-game helicopter instead, although you may get shot while climbing the rope. It’s got kinks to work out but Fear The Wolves could easily be one of the best battle royale experiences in 2019.

Islands of Nyne

Platforms: PC

It’s been in development since well before PUBG but even so, Islands of Nyne still finds itself in Early Access. It’s another first-person shooter but rather than going for the horror or realistic elements like Fear The Wolves and PUBG, IoN is a futuristic game show controlled by aliens.

Of course, the gist is to fight to the death but there are various unique elements like teleporters and anti-gravity features. The player count is dwindling since the game has been sat in early access for quite some time but Islands of Nyne could easily prove to be one of the best battle royale games when it receives more publicity and future updates.

What’s your favourite battle royale game? Is it on our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.