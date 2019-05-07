Fortnite: Battle Royale’s next big update is on the horizon, arriving in the shadow of a hugely popular Avengers: Endgame crossover with a unique game mode, skins and more. Epic Games’ juggernaut is bigger than ever, and that growth shows no signs of stopping with Season 9.

With teasing having already begun on Epic’s official channels, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 9 including all the latest news, release date, battle pass, skins and more.

Fortnite Season 9 release date – when does it start?

According to social media updates posted by Epic Games, Fortnite Season 9 will begin on May 9th across all platforms.

So, expect an update to land in the coming days that will overhaul Fortnite for its next seasonal update.

Fortnite Season 9 Skins – What has been revealed?

Beyond the character featured in the official teaser image, skins are yet to be unveiled for Fortnite Season 9. The mythical ninja will undoubtedly be an unlockable skin, perhaps earned instantly once purchasing the Season 9 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Season 9 Map – Any major changes?

A recent in-game event saw Tilted Towers burned to the ground following the eruption of a volcano, bringing major changes to a beloved section of Fortnite’s map. One of the map’s busiest areas, this could arguably change the game once Season 9 arrives.

The Volcano itself is still emitting smoke in the game itself, laying waste to areas such as Retail Row before the dimension-hopping Season 9 finally comes into the fray. Who knows what other changes await in the coming weeks.

Fortnite Season 9 gameplay – Will we see any changes?

Each new season of Fortnite often comes with major changes to the overall experience, whether it’s through transformative item pick-ups or changes to the map that alter how you approach each encounter.

Given the sci-fi theme being teased for Season 9, perhaps we’ll see the world of Fortnite adopt a more experimental approach. Epic Games has shown it isn’t afraid to destroy entire sections of the map, so what’s stopping them from doing something even more outlandish.

We’ll be sure to update this article with details on Fortnite Season 9 as they emerge ahead of this week’s release date. For now, keep it locked to Trusted Reviews for all the latest news.