Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 AI features tipped to ‘outdo’ Pixel 8

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It looks like there’s very little escaping generative AI in the mobile phone world in 2024, with the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 range reportedly going “all in” on artificial intelligence.

SamMobile sources say Samsung is planning to go farther into the AI realm than Google did with the Pixel 8 releases this month.

According to the report, the company is planning to make the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra “the smartest AI phones ever, even one-upping what Google has to offer on the Pixel lineup.”

100GB of data and a great monthly rate for the iPhone 14

100GB of data and a great monthly rate for the iPhone 14

This contract is a perfect deal for anyone looking to get a fantastic, modern iPhone experience without spending loads of money.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £39 upfront
  • £28.99 a month
View Deal

How’s that going to be achieved? Well that’s where the information becomes a little more patchy. The site does say there’ll be some ChatGPT and Google Bard-inspired features. That could include generative content creation inspired by keywords, as well as a text-to-image tool developed by Samsung itself.

There’ll also be a little more AI folded into Bixby too, enabling more natural conversations with the much maligned and largely unloved Samsung voice assistant. In fact, rather than give up on Bixby, Samsung plans to renew its focus on the assistant as part of the AI push.

SamMobile says the new Exynos and Snapdragon chips that’ll power the Galaxy S24 range could also enable the AI features to be accomplished faster than on the Pixel 8 range’s Tensor G3 chips. The report says we’re unlikely to hear more from Samsung until the company launches the handsets in the new year.

Google placed a heavy focus on the AI features during its Pixel 8 launch event earlier this month. Our own Lewis Painter was a big fan of features like Now Playing to photo and video editing features like Magic Audio Eraser, Magic Editor, and Best Take.

He wrote: “One of my favourites is the ability for the phone to automatically recognise background music as I go about my day, and it then lists this in a Now Playing app for me to browse later. It’s also absolutely incredible at voice-to-text translation and boasts unique Google Translate capabilities too – but there’s much more to it than big cool features.”

You might like…

Best Samsung phone 2023: The top Galaxy handsets tested and reviewed

Best Samsung phone 2023: The top Galaxy handsets tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 2023: Which Samsung watch should you buy?

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 2023: Which Samsung watch should you buy?

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Rumours: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rumours: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.