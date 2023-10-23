Galaxy S24 AI features tipped to ‘outdo’ Pixel 8

It looks like there’s very little escaping generative AI in the mobile phone world in 2024, with the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 range reportedly going “all in” on artificial intelligence.

SamMobile sources say Samsung is planning to go farther into the AI realm than Google did with the Pixel 8 releases this month.

According to the report, the company is planning to make the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra “the smartest AI phones ever, even one-upping what Google has to offer on the Pixel lineup.”

How’s that going to be achieved? Well that’s where the information becomes a little more patchy. The site does say there’ll be some ChatGPT and Google Bard-inspired features. That could include generative content creation inspired by keywords, as well as a text-to-image tool developed by Samsung itself.

There’ll also be a little more AI folded into Bixby too, enabling more natural conversations with the much maligned and largely unloved Samsung voice assistant. In fact, rather than give up on Bixby, Samsung plans to renew its focus on the assistant as part of the AI push.

SamMobile says the new Exynos and Snapdragon chips that’ll power the Galaxy S24 range could also enable the AI features to be accomplished faster than on the Pixel 8 range’s Tensor G3 chips. The report says we’re unlikely to hear more from Samsung until the company launches the handsets in the new year.

Google placed a heavy focus on the AI features during its Pixel 8 launch event earlier this month. Our own Lewis Painter was a big fan of features like Now Playing to photo and video editing features like Magic Audio Eraser, Magic Editor, and Best Take.

He wrote: “One of my favourites is the ability for the phone to automatically recognise background music as I go about my day, and it then lists this in a Now Playing app for me to browse later. It’s also absolutely incredible at voice-to-text translation and boasts unique Google Translate capabilities too – but there’s much more to it than big cool features.”