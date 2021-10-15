Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you upgrade with BT

BT is offering new and upgrading users who get full fibre an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for no extra cost.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your internet package, now is the time, as if you upgrade to full fibre max 500 and 900 with BT, you will be treated to an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub for free.

For anyone who’s not in the loop, an Xbox Game Pass will give users over 100 games that you can play on your console, PC, smartphone or tablet, as well as all the benefits that come with Xbox Live Gold.

If you’re after a classic adventure you can check out Sea of Thieves and Minecraft Dungeons on either a PC or console. If you’re waiting in the wings for some new releases, you will also be able to play Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on day one of release.

Games are added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate every day, so anyone who likes to hop around between games will be very happy here.

Plus, any existing BT home broadband customers can access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £10 a month, if an upgrade isn’t on the cards right now.

So, if you wanted to treat yourself to BT’s full fibre max 500, you will get six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, and anyone who springs for the full fibre max 900 will get an entire year, which will save you just over £131.

All you need to get stuck in is a controller and a stable internet, which you should have with the full fibre, which has low lag and ultra-fast speeds up to 900Mb, so you shouldn’t be worried about a bad internet connection interrupting your game.

If you want to find out more on this deal or want to have a gander at what else BT offers for gamers, you can check it out on the official BT website.