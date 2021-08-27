Halo Infinite was originally intended to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, but a surprise delay pushed the reboot back to 2021.

This also means 343 Industries has had more time to tease Halo Infinite with trailers for the campaign and multiplayer, along with previews of exciting new mechanics.

Halo Infinite includes both a full-length single-player campaign, and a free-to-play multiplayer mode which supports split-screen play.

This guide includes everything we know about Halo Infinite so far, including the latest news, release date, price, trailers, gameplay details and more. Keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Halo Infinite will be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs from 8 December 2021. The game is also set to launch on Game Pass from day one.

Unfortunately, Halo Infinite will not have campaign co-op or Forge (a level editor) at launch, although 343 has confirmed they will be added via an update in the coming months after release.

Price

Halo Infinite is currently costs £54.99 / $59.99 via the digital Xbox store, and £49.99 / $59.99 on Steam.

It’s important to remember that this price only covers the single-player campaign, as the multiplayer mode will be free to play. Halo Infinite will also be available to Game Pass subscribers from day one.

How to pre-order

Preorders are open for Halo Infinite right now. Check out our deals widget above, which should automatically update with the latest and greatest deals for the upcoming shooter.

Trailers

We got our first peak at the Halo Infinite campaign last summer at E3 2019. Not a whole lot was given away, but the visuals look spectacular.

And then we got a second story trailer for Halo Infinite during E3 2021. This was a little more action packed, while also hinting that the story could once again revolve around Cortana.

Gameplay

Halo Infinite is clearly drawing from the gameplay mechanics and level design of Combat Evolved. It will place Master Chief upon Zeta Halo, a sprawling open-world landscape which is eerily similar to the franchises’ very first game.

From here, he will be free to explore, take on missions and make magnificent discoveries on a new alien world. Despite this new approach to exploration, gunplay will remain largely unchanged, although 343 Industries has implemented a few innovative new changes.

Master Chief is now in possession of a grappling hook of sorts, allowing him to latch onto enemies from a distance or even interact with objects across the environment. Vehicle and weapon variety also appears to be vastly improved. Enemies range from Brutes and Elites to new threats. The foundations of Halo Infinite will like a homage to the original trilogy, yet 343 Industries isn’t afraid to push the boat out where it matters.

The above gameplay footage was released last year, but after an underwhelming response, 343 Industries announced that it would be making improvements to the visuals.

Multiplayer

Halo Infinite also has a free-to-play multiplayer mode available on Xbox and PC.

The multiplayer mode features a mix of classic and modern equipment, including two new devices seen in the trailer above. The Threat Sensor is an area-of-effect support device that pulses and shows enemy players within its radius, while the Repulser can deflect projectiles that get in your way.

There are also a range of customisable vehicles to choose from, including the new Razorback.

Halo is trying to be more welcoming to new players with the new Academy. The Academy allows players to train their skills against bots under the mentorship of Spartan Commander Laurette before they enter the Arena.

Big Team Battle is back too, supporting 24 players on large vehicle-friendly maps – one of which can be seen in the trailer. The mode includes Pelicans deploying fresh vehicles, weapon ordnance dropping from the sky and updates from Commander Laurette.

There will also be limited-time seasonal events offering special rewards in multiplayer mode. The game supports crossplay, so you can move between your console and PC. The Xbox Series X has also been confirmed to support 120fps for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

Lastly, you can customise your Spartan with new options and pieces that can be won through gameplay, challenges, events and purchases.