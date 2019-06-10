Forget Project Scarlett: Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Microsoft has unveiled a nifty new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 peripheral alongside its nifty new Project Scarlett next-generation games console.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 was unveiled at the company’s E3 2019 keynote on Sunday. It’s a successor to the original Xbox One Elite Controller Microsoft launched many moons ago. At first glance it looks fairly similar to its predecessor, but according to Microsoft, it has had 30 key improvements based on user feedback.

These include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wraparound rubberized grip, shorter hair-trigger locks, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Round back you’ll also see extra programmable triggers that are particularly useful for things like fighting games.

The new Elite 2 controller will launch on November 4 costing $179.99 USD/£159.99 GPB/€179.99 EUR. It’s available for pre-order now.

The new Elite 2 may not be the official controller of Microsoft’s spiffy new Project Scarlett, Xbox 2, console. But the shape and features will be a welcome boon for PC and console gamers alike. Xbox controllers are Trusted Review favourite wireless option at the moment. This is because in general they feel more ergonomic than their PlayStation DualShock rivals, which have a less intuitive joystick setup.

This made the original Xbox One Elite Controller our favoured peripheral when lounge gaming on Xbox and PC. The only other controllers to match it on spec are things like the Razer Wolverine, which isn’t wireless.

The Elite 2 is one of many news announcements to come out of the Microsoft E3 keynote. The company also released fresh details about the highly anticipated Halo Infinity Project Scarlett launch title and its take over of Double Fine Studios.

We’ve also had fresh details about a number of key titles including Bethesda’s Doom Eternal and From Software’s new Elden Ring, which both look pretty awesome.

We’ll be covering E3 from the LA showfloor so make sure to stay tuned at Trusted Reviews for all the latest and greatest gaming news.