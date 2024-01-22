Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ford’s new digital dashboard has a 48-inch panoramic display

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Ford has shown off the next-generation of in-car infotainment systems with a massive panoramic display that spans almost the entire width of the dashboard.

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and includes a 48-inch immersive 4K touchscreen display that’ll debut on the Lincoln Nautilius 2024.

It includes access to preferred apps and services, including Google Maps and Spotify integration, as well as speed, gear selection, key car information like tire pressure, weather, and other media. The more standard experience will sit beneath in the more traditional tablet like 11-inch display.

lincoln-digital-experience-full-interior-new-4096x1966

The platform runs on a version of the Android operating system, while also offering access to 5G connectivity for easy updates. Apps will also be available to download directly from Google Play.

“Customers will experience new apps and services faster than before because apps and system-level updates are now independent of each other,” Ford says in the announcement.

“System-level updates are pushed through vehicle software updates like what happens today, while other applications can come through Google Play. This enables the customer to benefit from new apps coming from third-party developers versus app experiences being tied to vehicle system software updates.”

Despite running on Android, it’s still compatible with CarPlay as well as Android Auto, meaning you’ll still be able to use Apple Maps if that’s the preferred app, while also beaming those directions onto that large dashboard display. This is the first time we’ve seen dual-screen Apple Maps, but it should be pointed out this is not the next-generation CarPlay Apple is plotting, which offers a similar sway over the car’s wide display real estate.

As well as the Google Assistant, rival tools like Siri and Alexa will also be supported, so this is clearly the most advanced and versatile automotive operating system we’ve seen to date. It’s not clear when it’ll hit new Ford vehicles in the UK.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

