The brand new CarPlay teases the Apple Car future

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has revealed a new vision for its CarPlay infotainment system with a second display that commands the instrument panel and spans the width of the car’s dashboard.

The dramatic and visually striking re-imagining of the in-car software showcases everything from the current speed and RPM, fuel economy, and other metrics requiring deep integration with the hardware of the car. Drivers will also be able to adjust the car’s temperature settings.

iPhone widgets like Maps, calendar, and media will continue to be present and even access to smart home devices like the garage door are present, while drivers will be able to customise the instrument panel to their liking.

The concept software, revealed at WWDC, also offers more customisation options for the existing display above the gear stick, showing that the new CarPlay is better able to confirm with the number and shape of displays within the car.

The feature feels like what Apple had envisioned/continues to envision for its own Apple Car project, especially given the deep integration with the hardware of the car itself. For now, Apple is focusing on bringing the experience to third-party manufacturers with many of the biggest auto firms committed to adopting the new CarPlay.

This is undoubtedly the Apple Car experience Apple would bring to the table if its long-rumoured automotive project ever comes to fruition. It’s a visually striking reimagining that goes way beyond simply bringing iPhone features to the driver and passengers. This, essentially, is an Apple-powered car. If the company ever combines this with its own A-Series chips, we might have the basis of a revolutionary vehicle.

However, whether this pending software launch means Apple’s ambitions in the automotive sector are changing remains to be seen. This would have been quite the splash within the Apple Car itself, but given the experience will already be available within a range of vehicles it’s unlikely to have the same impact.

