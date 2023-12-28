Android Auto update will make it easier to handle busy group chats

While the Android Auto infotainment systems help us keep hands off our phones when driving, sometimes the influx of notifications can be a little overwhelming.

That’s why Google is searching for an AI-based solution that can give you a little summary, rather than reading everything verbatim out loud to you in the car.

A future Android Auto update will summarise your messages, prioritising busy conversations like group chats where your friends and family might be chatting up a storm. The discovery was made by 9to5Google after one of its customary digs into the Google APKs within the Google app settings.

The APK reads: “Assistant can now summarise your messages. These summaries will be generated by artificial intelligence, so it’s possible there could be mistakes. You can turn this off any time in Android Auto Settings. Would you like to continue and have assistant summarise your busy conversations?”

The string does warn that the AI might make some mistakes when summarising your messages, so best not to take everything as if you’ve read with your own eyes – especially when you’re behind the wheel.

It’s not clear when this feature will become available to all users, but it’s currently in a beta version of the Google app.

Android Auto has been getting a little more love from Google over the last year or so. The in-car system got a significant split screen revamp, a new media card and a quick launder that means it’s easier to launch frequently launched apps.