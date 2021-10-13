Everything we expect from the October Apple Event

Apple has officially confirmed it will be hosting an online event on 18 October, but which products are expected to be revealed?

We’ve trawled through the web to find all of the latest and most trustworthy Apple rumours, and have assembled our own predictions for what Monday’s Apple event may have in store.

So without further ado, here’s everything we expect to see from the October Apple event.

New MacBook Pro

All rumours point towards Apple unveiling a MacBook Pro 2021 laptop on Monday, which could feature an astonishing number of upgrades.

Firstly, the new laptop is expected to feature a chip called the M1X. This will essentially be a ‘pro’ variant of the M1 processor inside the MacBook Air, and could feature more CPU and GPU cores for significantly faster performance.

Other rumours indicate the MacBook Pro could come in both 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, while sporting a Mini LED display, the return of MagSafe charging, an improved webcam and a brand new design.

This looks to be one of the biggest upgrades for an Apple product in a long time, so will be a very exciting time for those looking to buy a high-end performance laptop in the near future.

Apple announced its latest operating system, macOS Monterey, earlier this year at WWDC 2021 in June. We know Apple plans to launch it this year, but we’re yet to hear a specific release date.

With the new MacBook Pro expected to be unveiled on Monday, the upcoming Apple Event seems like the perfect occasion to show off macOS Monterey in all of its glory, while also providing a firm date for when it will starting rolling out.

Some of the new features that macOS Monterey will offer includes SharePlay, which allows users to use FaceTime with friends and family, while watching a movie or TV show together. Ted Lasso marathon anyone?

Apple has also confirmed its streamlined Safari’s tab bar, enabling you to make tab groups that can be accessed across different Apple devices, whether it’s your MacBook, iPhone or iPad. There are plenty more upgrades coming too, so it will be worth tuning in on Monday if you’re a Mac user.

AirPods 3

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on the AirPods 3, the latest iterations of its true wireless headphones. They surprisingly didn’t make an appearance during September’s iPhone 13 launch event, so it’s been suggested they could debut at the upcoming Mac event instead.

Reports suggest the AirPods 3 could be given a similar design to the AirPods Pro, while also sporting a curvier and wider charging case.

Battery life is tipped to be improved by 20%, while wireless charging could come as a standard feature. Overall sound will likely remain the same as the current generation of AirPods though, and reports indicate that the headphones won’t support active noise cancellation.

But don’t get your hopes up too much, as it’s entirely possible that Apple will keep the Monday event focused on the Mac range. The AirPods 3 could instead be released without fanfare, which the company has done with multiple products previously.

M1X-powered Mac Mini

To be totally honest, we’re not totally sure that a new Mac Mini will be unveiled on Monday. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously suggested Apple will announce a new Mac Mini “in the next several months” but that’s vague enough to make ‘early 2022’ a possibility instead.

But since the Mac Mini is expected to be updated with the new M1X processor – the same chip that will power the MacBook Pro – it would make a lot of sense for the dinky desktop PC to appear on stage on Monday.

Which Apple devices will miss out?

Unfortunately, not every Apple device is going to make the cut for the Monday event. Reports indicate that many upcoming Apple products are more likely to launch in 2022, which means we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Don’t expect to see the MacBook Air 2022 on Monday, with rumours indicating it could launch in the second half of next year instead, sporting a new M2 chip and multiple colour options.

New iMac Pro and Mac Pro desktop PCs are also expected to launch in 2022 instead, although we certainly wouldn’t rule them out making an appearance at the Apple event next week.

For everything else on the October Apple event, make sure you’ve got an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest developments.