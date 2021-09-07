 large image

Mac Mini 2021: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Mac Mini 2021 is expected to be a new iteration of Apple’s dinky desktop PC range, with rumours suggesting it will feature the upcoming Apple M1X chip.

Such an inclusion should make it the most powerful Mac Mini yet, using the same system-on-chip – if rumours are to be believed – as the upcoming MacBook Pro 2021.

The Mac Mini 2021 could also have a flatter design according to renowned Apple leaker Jon Prosser (via Mac Rumours), but will retain the same port options.

For everything else on the Mac Mini, keep scrolling down and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Release date

The Mac Mini 2021 is expected to launch anytime between now and November, alongside the MacBook Pro 2021.

Apple is expected to host an iPhone 13 event this month (September), so it’s possible Tom Cook will also unveil the new Macs there.

However, it’s more likely Apple will hold a separate Mac event in either October or November.

Price

The new Mac Mini is not expected to replace the existing Mac Mini M1, and will likely be pitched as a more powerful configuration option instead.

This means it’s going to be more expensive than the current £699 starting price. As a guess, the new Mac Mini will either replace the existing £1099 configuration, or accrue an even higher price.

Specs

The Mac Mini is expected to feature an M1X chip, which is thought to be considerably more powerful than the M1 processor in the current model.

A Bloomberg report suggests the new Mac Mini will gain the same chip that’s going to power the MacBook Pro 2021. If that’s the case, the Mac Mini could feature 8 high-performance cores, 2 energy-efficient cores and up to a whopping 32 graphics cores. Check out the table below for a comparison to the M1.

Apple M1Apple M1X (rumoured)
High-performance cores48
Energy-efficient cores42
Graphics Cores7 / 816 / 32
Credit: Bloomberg

Of course, these are just rumours, so we can’t be sure whether these specs are accurate.

Design

Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed the Mac Mini 2021 could have a flatter design this time round, but will retain the same port selection (4x Thunderbolt, 2x USB-A, Ethernet and HDMI) as its predecessor.

Ian Zelbo has created a concept image of what the new Mac Mini could look like according to Jon Prosser’s information. Check it out below.

Mac Mini 2021 concept image
Credit: Ian Zelbo (FrontPageTech.com)

However, Jon Prosser has provided incorrect information multiple times recently when it comes to Apple, so it’s worth keeping everything with a pinch of salt for now. It’s very possible that Apple will keep the design the same for the 2021 update.

That’s everything we know about the Mac Mini 2021 so far. Keep this page bookmarked for future updates, and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for news on the upcoming Apple event.

