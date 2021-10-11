Reports suggest Apple is already working on a MacBook Air 2022 laptop, which could potentially see an even more powerful processor than the existing M1 chip and a major redesign to bring the lightweight laptop range up to modern standards.

Bloomberg suggests the MacBook Air will feature a new M2 chip, which would kickstart a new generation for the Apple Silicon processors. The new chip will apparently sport the same number of CPU cores as its predecessors, but will still run faster thanks to the improvements made to the architecture. The GPU cores could also be increased from 8 to 10.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the next MacBook Air could be thinner and lighter than the existing model. Apple leaker Jon Prosser also claims Apple could be introducing multiple colour options for the MacBook Air, just like it did with the iMac.

Apple leaker Mark Gurman has also revealed in his Power On newsletter that the new MacBook Air will likely feature MagSafe technology.

For everything else you need to know about the MacBook Air 2022, keep reading on

The next MacBook Air revision is widely expected to launch in 2022, which means it probably won’t make an appearance in the rumoured upcoming Mac event that’s expected to unveil the M1X-powered MacBook Pro 2021.

But when in 2022 can we expect to see the new MacBook Air? Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Mac Rumors) says the new MacBook Air laptop is expected to enter production in the third quarter of 2022. This could potentially mean you’ll need to wait another year before you can get your hands on the upgrade.

Price

It’s hard to know how much the next MacBook Air will cost, as the price is usually one of the last details to be leaked.

That said, Apple typically retains the same price point when moving to new laptop generations, so the next MacBook Air could well have a starting price of £999. Of course, there will likely be more expensive configurations as you upgrade the likes of storage.

Specs

The MacBook Air 2022 is expected to feature a new Apple M2 chip. This is touted as being the second-generation Apple Silicon processor, therefore replacing the existing M1 chip.

Bloomberg reports that the M2 will feature the same number of CPU cores (8) as the M1, but will still offer faster processing speeds thanks to improvements made to the architecture. Apple is also tipped to increase the max GPU core count from 8 to 10, making the lightweight laptop more equipped to handle heavy workloads such as video editing.

There haven’t been many reports on whether Apple will alter its storage and memory offerings, so it’s likely that Apple won’t change these specs for the next MacBook Air. The base model currently sports 256GB storage and 8GB memory.

It’s currently unclear whether Apple will introduce a Mini LED screen to the MacBook Air. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro already benefits from this technology, while the MacBook Pro is also tipped to get the upgrade in the coming weeks – but Apple may keep this feature an exclusive for the Pro laptops to differentiate the two ranges.

Design

The MacBook Air 2022 is expected to see a revamped design, becoming thinner and lighter than the existing model to put further emphasis on portability.

The current MacBook Air weighs 1.29kg, but we’ve seen rival ultrabook laptops push this weight down closer to the 1kg mark, so it will be interesting to see whether Apple can do the same. Since the base model MacBook Air doesn’t need a fan to operate, you’d expect Apple to have a lot of wiggle room in this respect.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser also suggests the MacBook Air could be available in multiple colour options, as it follows in the footsteps of the iMac. This would make the laptop series more eye-catching, and offer a little bit more personality to a laptop range that’s arguably starting to look a bit bland.

It’s also been reported that MagSafe charging could make a comeback, providing a secure attachment when charging the laptop. Apple is expected to stick with USB-C ports, with the rectangle-shaped USB-A connections unlikely to return.

We'll be updating this page frequently as more news and leaks emerge