Even Apple’s £19 cleaning cloth has been hit with delays

If you were waiting to snatch up the £19 Apple Polishing Cloth then you’re out of luck as the earliest you can get it is December.

It seems that we can’t escape the current shortages no matter how hard we try. Stock issues are still plaguing tech, from the ongoing chip shortage to the continuing difficultly of buying a PS5.

And it appears as though even Apple accessories are succumbing to the same fate, despite previous claims that the company wasn’t affected by the current issues, it’s clear that anyone after some Apple tech will be waiting a while.

The latest MacBook Pro laptops have been available for preorder for just a day and already have delivery dates as far back as Christmas.

But looking past the latest laptops, there are other products that are becoming increasingly difficult to buy, including the Apple Microfiber Polishing Cloth.

The £19 piece of cloth is available to buy on the Apple website, but you’ll be waiting around until the middle of December for it to arrive.

Credit: Apple

It’s not clear why the microfibre cloth is suddenly so hard to procure, it could be a combination of low supply, a sudden overwhelming demand or the combination of both. So anyone planning to clean their Apple products will need to find alternative methods for a good month or two.

The Apple Polishing Cloth is listed as being compatible with an impressive range of products (pretty much anything Apple has sold that has a screen), so at least if you manage to get one you now it’ll work on your iPhone 13 Pro and your new iPad Mini 6. How about that for backwards compatibility.

If you’re hankering for more Apple news, you can check out what what was unveiled at the company’s latest event, including the brand new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, as well as the latest news that Apple is releasing the third-generation of AirPods.