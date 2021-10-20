 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Even Apple’s £19 cleaning cloth has been hit with delays

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you were waiting to snatch up the £19 Apple Polishing Cloth then you’re out of luck as the earliest you can get it is December.

It seems that we can’t escape the current shortages no matter how hard we try. Stock issues are still plaguing tech, from the ongoing chip shortage to the continuing difficultly of buying a PS5.

And it appears as though even Apple accessories are succumbing to the same fate, despite previous claims that the company wasn’t affected by the current issues, it’s clear that anyone after some Apple tech will be waiting a while.

The latest MacBook Pro laptops have been available for preorder for just a day and already have delivery dates as far back as Christmas.

But looking past the latest laptops, there are other products that are becoming increasingly difficult to buy, including the Apple Microfiber Polishing Cloth.

The £19 piece of cloth is available to buy on the Apple website, but you’ll be waiting around until the middle of December for it to arrive.

Apple cloth
Credit: Apple

It’s not clear why the microfibre cloth is suddenly so hard to procure, it could be a combination of low supply, a sudden overwhelming demand or the combination of both. So anyone planning to clean their Apple products will need to find alternative methods for a good month or two.

The Apple Polishing Cloth is listed as being compatible with an impressive range of products (pretty much anything Apple has sold that has a screen), so at least if you manage to get one you now it’ll work on your iPhone 13 Pro and your new iPad Mini 6. How about that for backwards compatibility.

If you’re hankering for more Apple news, you can check out what what was unveiled at the company’s latest event, including the brand new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, as well as the latest news that Apple is releasing the third-generation of AirPods.

You might like…

Toshiba TV 2021: All the 4K and HD models detailed

Toshiba TV 2021: All the 4K and HD models detailed

Kob Monney 25 mins ago
Google Pixel 6 only has a 3-year Android update guarantee

Google Pixel 6 only has a 3-year Android update guarantee

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The PS5 just ended a Nintendo Switch sales streak

The PS5 just ended a Nintendo Switch sales streak

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
New iMac 27-inch with ProMotion display tipped for Q1 2022

New iMac 27-inch with ProMotion display tipped for Q1 2022

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
How to watch Samsung Unpacked Part 2 today

How to watch Samsung Unpacked Part 2 today

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Oppo could be the latest smartphone brand to make its own chips

Oppo could be the latest smartphone brand to make its own chips

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.