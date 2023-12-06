Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE presents its plan for TV's future with the launch of EE TV

You may have noticed in the last few months about the emergence of EE as an entertainment platform, and that’s been further strengthened with the launch of EE TV.

This new TV service is, according to EE, “designed to offer a truly flexible TV experience for the busiest homes”.

What’s so different about EE TV? It’s best to start with what’s the same. Like before, customers will be able to chop and change TV packages on a monthly basis as they like. What’s new is that this has been integrated within a new TV hub, one that combines live broadcast TV, access to UK catch-up and on demand apps, and the ability to buy and rent content in one convenient place.

And as part of the launch EE is bringing out two new set-top boxes, as well as close knit collaboration with Apple that will see an optimised version EE TV app appear on the Apple TV 4K streaming box that’s only available from BT.

The three boxes are made up of the EE TV Box Pro, EE TV Box Mini, and EE TV with Apple TV 4K. With the EE TV boxes the main method of connection is via Wi-Fi, and the Pro version of the box can record content (up to 600 hours), along with Dolby Atmos audio and 4K HDR support.

EE TV Box Mini is a smaller unit, suited for customers who want to watch content in a second room. It’s also compatible with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR. You can, also, purchase this box and have it act as the main box beneath the TV.

And in what EE is calling an “exciting UK-first”, there’s EE TV on Apple TV 4K, which features a bespoke version of the app if you purchase this streamer direct from BT. For those who already have an existing Apple TV 4K, it will get the EE TV app but it won’t be as integrated within the Apple TV platform. With the EE TV on Apple TV 4K, there’s access to more apps and content through the Apple’s own services, as well as the ability to use Siri voice search to find content.

Purchase any one of the three boxes and you’ll be provided an additional EE TV Box Mini at no additional cost so you can create a multi-room set-up for your home.

Those new to EE TV are eligible to six months of Apple TV+ free. A one-off activation fee of £30 applies regardless of any set-top box chosen, and postage and packaging charges may also apply.

