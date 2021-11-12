 large image

BT TV adds Netflix to its flexible TV packages

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

BT TV has announced a revision of its flexible TV packages, and it’s adding Netflix as part of its offers.

BT TV launched its Flexible packages in early 2020, bringing Sky channels and NOW streaming service along for the ride. With this announcement, Netflix comes bundled with the Entertainment, Big Entertainment and VIP plans.

The flexible packages work by allowing customers to choose between five packages, tailoring their subscriptions to what they want to watch, with the ability to add and remove subscriptions and switch between the five packages on offer every 30 days. All packages come with AMC exclusive and up to 94 Freeview channels.

Upgrades to HD and UHD Netflix are also possible (for £4 and £8 respectively), and the upgrade also means you can boost the number of multiple screens you can watch Netflix on. For those already with a Netflix account, they can easily transfer their account details and saved content to their flexible BT TV subscription.

You’ll have from today (that’s November 12th) until December 2nd to take advantage of a deal that gives the first three months of BT TV service at half-price, and you’ll be able to enjoy the likes NOW, Prime Video and BritBox if you have subscriptions for them already.

Siena Pakington, TV content Director at BT said: “We know that our customers love watching Netflix shows and films, so we’re thrilled to be able to include a Netflix subscription as part of our flexible entertainment TV packages and offer them an even more extensive line up of the best content. This addition, together with our recently launched BT TV Box Pro means our viewers are set to enjoy the very best TV experience with ability to switch up their viewing month to month.”

Chris Whiteley, Director of Partnerships at Netflix said: “We’re really excited to make Netflix a core part of the BT TV entertainment packages. This partnership means that BT TV customers now have access to Netflix’s fantastic variety of series and films for everyone across the household to enjoy.”

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

