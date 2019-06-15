“E3 is not as good” without Sony, says Xbox’s Phil Spencer

E3 2019 is finally over, and was the first time in the event’s history where it went ahead without the creators of PlayStation.

Sony decided to skip out on this year’s show, likely waiting until it’s ready to show off PS5 and its upcoming titles instead of showing up empty-handed.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer seems a little bummed out about this decision, stating that “I wish Sony was here. E3 is not as good when they’re not here” when speaking with Giant Bomb’s Jeff Gerstmann.

E3 2019 was huge for Xbox, which saw the reveal of its Project Scarlett console and dozens of new games and announcements, including a long-awaited trailer for Halo Infinite.

“We have to stand up as an art form and an industry and explain that we’re not just slack-jawed kids in basements swearing at each other and trying to headshot everybody”

Death Stranding, one of Sony’s major first-party games, hogged the spotlight ahead of E3 2019 with an extensive new trailer and release date, although no such ceremony was held for The Last of Us 2.

E3 2019 was an unusual one, with the show being notably smaller than previous years with Microsoft, Sony and Activision all absent from the showfloor, instead opting for their own bespoke events or not showing up at all.

This arguably gave Nintendo the oppurtunity it needed to steal the show with a surprise announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 alongside updates on Pokemon Sword and Shield alongside Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You can find our favourite games of E3 2019 here alongside extensive news and preview coverage from across the site right now and through the coming days. We’d love to see Sony return to E3 next year, and it’s likely they will given it’ll be months before the next generation of consoles release.

