E3 2021: After last year’s cancellation, the world’s biggest gaming conference will be back in a different form for 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

Gamers around the world rejoice – E3 will be making its grand return this year after being once of the first major events of 2020 to be cancelled amongst the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though last year was arguably a momentous time for gaming – what with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, alongside eagerly awaited titles like The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake – it was still a little slow for gamers as the absence of E3 meant we weren’t treated to the show’s usual summer rush of gaming news and announcements.

In E3s absence, we were subject to a slew of mini Nintendo Directs, as well as the occasional State of Play from Sony, but otherwise there hasn’t been much to drill the hype for the next wave of smash hit games. Which is why we have high hopes for E3 2021. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

When is E3 2021?

This time around, E3 2021 will run from June 12-15. The organisers are promising a proper four-day stream in addition to press conferences. There’s no word yet on timings, but we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as the information is made available.

Will E3 2021 be a physical event?

No, E3 2021 will be an online-only event. While the pandemic is still ongoing, this decision feels like a no-brainer, but it will also make it easier than ever for gamers to attend the event. Long gone are the days of having to fly over to downtown Los Angeles, this year you can catch the biggest gaming announcements from the comfort of your own home.

Will E3 2021 be free to stream?

Yes! In addition to going all-digital, E3 2021 will be free for everyone to attend. This is a huge revelation as E3 has typically been an expensive affair one you factor in flights, accommodation, etc. By waiving the entrance fee, E3 will be far more inclusive this year – particularly for anyone who’s already spent all their money on a brand new PS5/Xbox.

Which companies will be at E3 2021?

Even though it’s still early days, we do know that Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, Take-Two Interactive, Koch Media and Warner Bros. Games will be at E3 2021. Noticeably absent from that list is Sony, which is a big disappointment but not particularly surprising given that Sony hasn’t made an appearance at E3 since 2018.

What we would like to see at E3 2021

For the experts at Trusted, the big announcement that needs to happen during this year’s E3 is a formal introduction to the Nintendo Switch Pro (or Super Nintendo Switch). At this point we’ve had leaks galore and it’s all but confirmed that the Switch Pro will pack an OLED screen and display content in 4K when docked. Nintendo just needs to stop playing coy and announce the darn thing, particularly as the company needs to claw back some of the attention that’s been lost to its competitors over the last few months.

It would also be handy to see some surprise titles get announced in time for the latter half of 2021, particularly as several big titles such as Gotham Knights and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum have been pushed back into 2022.

While we don’t want to sound like we’re dunking on Nintendo too much, we also think that the company needs to fill its 2021 release schedule with a few more must-have titles. At the moment the only major exclusives on the way are New Pokémon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush, and there’s just a big question mark over the likes of Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4. If Nintendo wants to keep the Switch’s momentum going then the company really needs to drop some heavy hitters, fast.