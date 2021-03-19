Gotham Knights delays throwing up the Bat-Signal until 2022

It isn’t just The Batman movie that’s subject to delays. The forthcoming video game Gotham Knights has been delayed until 2022, Warner Bros. has announced.

The action RPG, which was supposed to arrive later this year is being given ‘more time to deliver the best possible experience’, the publisher said in an announcement on Friday.

“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months,” WB says in a tweet.

Gotham Knights is the latest in a long line of titles experiencing delays this year. Warner didn’t reveal why the game won’t be ready in 2021, but other developers have cited the challenges of remote working during the pandemic. Warner has also delayed the Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy until next year.

The game was announced last August as the follow-up to the wildly-successful Arkham series of games, and is made by the same WB Games studio that gave us Arkham Origins in 2013.

However, this time, Batman’s not around. In this world, Bruce Wayne was killed, but has left instructions for the ‘Gotham Knights’ to take on the mantle and once again lead the crime-ridden city out of despair. In the open world game, Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl and Night Wind will team up against the Court of Owls, a secret society of Gotham’s wealthiest folks. Co-op play is part of the game, and our heroes will need to join forces to take on classic supervillains like Mr. Freeze.

When it does launch, Gotham Knights will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. We’re looking forward to seeing more of the game in the coming months.