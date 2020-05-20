Nintendo Switch Pro: Release date, price, specs and screen

Rumours have persisted that a Nintendo Switch Pro model will eventually launch, potentially sporting an upgraded performance and display.

Such a claim isn’t outlandish when you consider Nintendo has previously launched similar spin-off devices such as the New Nintendo 3DS. The recent Switch Lite also proves Nintendo is still happy to release variations of its consoles to squeeze out as much profit as possible.

Sadly, there’s no word from Nintendo to suggest the Switch Pro is in production, although the company did confirm (via gamesindustry.biz) there will be no “new Switch model” in 2020.

That hasn’t put the brakes on the rumour mill though with reports suggesting various potential features we could see on the Switch Pro. We’ve rounded up all the rumours and supposed leaks right here, and will be updating this article as soon as more news drops.

Nintendo Switch Pro release date – When will it launch?

Nintendo has clarified there will not be a new Switch model in 2020.

That means if the Switch Pro ever does launch, we’re going to have to wait until 2021 at the very earliest, especially considering the standard Switch and Switch Lite are still selling like hotcakes.

Nintendo Switch Pro performance – Will it support 4K?

There haven’t been many – if any – credible rumours for the Switch Pro but has been a lot of speculation and claims. Industry analyst Serkan Toto told GamesIndustry.biz “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a Switch Pro in 2020, my guess is at $399.”

He also added, “More specifically, I predict 4K support, bigger cartridge sizes, and of course beefed-up components”.

While this is more of a prediction than a rumour, it’s still interesting for an industry analyst to add fuel to the fire for the 4K rumour. Do we believe it? Not really to be honest.

The Nintendo Switch console isn’t even capable of Full HD in portable mode right now, with a 1280 x 720 screen resolution. It can, of course, hit 1080p when docked, and it’s theoretically possible for a new beefed-up dock to boost the resolution all the way up to 4K, but then there would be a huge disparity between the handheld and docked performance.

Plus, Nintendo has always prioritised innovation over high-spec hardware, with games such as Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey benefiting from beautiful art styles rather than high graphical fidelity.

We’re also unconvinced by the claim of bigger cartridges too, as that would rule out backwards compatibility. If Nintendo was to introduce bigger cartridges, we’d expect that would be for the eventual Nintendo Switch 2 rather than a Pro variation halfway through the Switch’s life cycle.

Nintendo Switch Pro screen – Will it have dual screens?

The most recent rumour for the Switch Pro suggests the handheld device could have a secondary screen, potentially harkening back to the days of the Nintendo DS.

The rumours originate from a renown leaker on Twitter, who alleges the Switch’s 10.0.0 firmware update adds support for a new hardware model of the Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the leaker suggests, “there’s evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added to a Pro edition”.

Such a claim sounds a bit loony, but it does sound more plausible when it comes to Nintendo – certainly more likely than a 4K model.

There have also been suggestions that the Switch Pro could adopt an OLED panel, which would make a lot of sense as it would boost visual quality without impacting performance quality, and could even potentially improve battery life. The OLED technology would likely result in a significantly higher price, but there’s still probably a lot of demand for such an upgrade.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any credible rumours for Nintendo to embrace OLED technology, but we certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

