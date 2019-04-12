We get our first look at Disney+ and it looks incredible

While most of Team Trusted slept, Disney finally showed off their new streaming service, dubbed Disney+, on Thursday, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

The head of Disney’s direct-to-consumer unit, Kevin Mayer, showed investors their first look at the Disney+’s app and interface, and so far so Netflix. The grid system has worked well for just about every streaming service so far, and the rows of recommended, new or freshly added content here wouldn’t look out of place on any of the big streaming platforms.

The difference here is the content Disney is bringing to the table. Mayer confirmed that a Marvel show based around Avengers characters Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) was in development, and that’ll be added to the two already-announced Marvel shows based on Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Then there’s a Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) show in the works too, called WandaVision.

If Marvel isn’t your bag, upcoming Star Wars series The Mandalorian is coming to the series, focused on a… well, a Mandalorian. Those are bounty hunters in Star Wars lore, from the same race as almost badass Jango Fett and his son and Sarlacc snack Boba Fett. It’s the first ever Star Wars live action TV show, and Jon Favreau of Iron Man fame is involved, so it’ll be worth a watch. That’s premiering with the launch of Disney+.

Then there’s a show with Alan Tudyk and Diego Luna, with Luna reprising his role as Rebel intelligence officer Cassian Andor, last seen in Star Wars prequel Rogue One. Things didn’t end that well for him there, so it’s likely this’ll be a prequel to that prequel.

We haven’t even touched Disney proper, yet. Disney’s signature collection will be available to stream from the get-go, giving you access to movies like Bambi and The Lion King. However, movies like 2010’s Alice in Wonderland will also be in appearance. Elsewhere, there’s a High School musical TV show, and a previous Disney investment call suggested that Disney is going to end the Vault program — which stopped you buying or viewing certain movies except when they were in rotation — before the launch of Disney+.

All in all, there’s a whole bunch of great content here. Disney is wisely going to divide up its biggest properties into five separate hubs that sit at the top of the storefront: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.



The name Disney+ feels a little bit like Disney have been copying Apple’s homework, as Apple’s new TV streaming service is called Apple+, but while Apple has gone for star studded originals, Disney is flexing its entertainment muscle. What other streaming service can promise, as Disney has, that all Star Wars movies will be on the service within the first year? Where is Avengers Endgame likely to land on a streaming service first?

You’ll be able to stream Disney+ in all the usual places, whether that’s smart TVs, web browsers, tablets, mobiles, game consoles or even streaming devices like Roku, who Disney has confirmed has already signed up to provide availability on their platform. Offline download privileges are planned for everything in Disney+’s library.

There’s no word on an official price or launch date, but it’s an impressive opening salvo. Now, all they need to do is bring The Punisher across from Marvel for Season 3.

A guy can dream, right?

