How to get Disney Plus on a smart TV

Disney Plus is about to launch in the UK. If you’ve been wondering if you can watch Disney Plus on TV, and if you can get it on smart TVs, allow us to clear things up for you. Yes, you can watch Disney Plus on TVs − more specifically, we’ll go through which TVs you can access the streaming service on.

How to get Disney Plus on smart TVs

The list includes LG, Roku, Samsung and Android TVs, which offers wide compatibility.

Disney+ supports Samsung Tizen TVs from 2016 onwards. Search for the app in the App section and it should be there. It does not support older Samsung TVs that use the Orsay OS.

LG TVs are included. If you have an LG TV from 2016 onwards, or one with WebOS 3.0 onwards, you can access the Disney+ app through the LG Content Store.

Roku TV is also supported, which is great for those with the Hisense Roku TV (B7120). Go to the Roku Channel Store and you’ll find it in the Movies & TV section of the Streaming Channels section. From there it can be added to the homepage.

Last but not least are Android TVs. We’ve covered this area previously, but Android TVs (and set-top boxes) are supported, so that means the Disney+ app can be viewed on Philips, Sony Bravia, Sharp and TCL models in the UK.

As far as we can tell, Panasonic hasn’t released a native Disney+ app for its My Home Screen OS.

If you’re an owner of a TV that either doesn’t support the app or can’t connect to the Internet; there are a number of streaming sticks you can connect to your TV to gain access to the app.

That includes Amazon Fire TV sticks and Roku streaming players. If you have an Apple TV box (4th gen onwards), that can also be used for Disney+.

Disney Plus is the newest video streaming service, rivalling the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. It’s home to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century and Disney content, and it’ll be the only place to watch The Mandalorian and Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney Plus is due to go live in the UK on Tuesday, March 24 − that’s tomorrow. If you wait to sign up then, you’ll have to pay either £5.99 per month (which adds up to £71.88 over the course of a year) or £59.99 for 12 months (which is the equivalent of £4.99 every month).

But if you sign up today, you can get 12 months of Disney Plus access for £49.99, which works out at £4.17 each month. You can take advantage of the Disney Plus discount here:

