Will Disney Plus replace Disney Life? Yes – here’s what you need to know

With less than three weeks to go until Disney Plus finally arrives in the UK, there’s one crucial question on fans’ lips – what will happen to Disney Life accounts?

Disney actually shed some light on what it plans to do with its Disney Life streaming service in a Twitter FAQ in February.

Related: How to find 4K content on Disney Plus

However, just because Disney Life is becoming Disney Plus, that doesn’t mean Disney Life subscribers will automatically become Disney Plus subscribers.

In fact, Disney has already explained what will happen to Disney Life accounts once the service closes.

In answer to the question “What does this mean for DisneyLife?”, the Disney Plus Help Centre states:

“DisneyLife will no longer be available from 23 April 2020. Current DisneyLife subscriptions will automatically end on the next billing date after 23 March 2020. “If you were a DisneyLife subscriber, to continue streaming your favourite Disney movies and series – plus much more – take advantage of our time-limited offer and pre-order Disney+ for just £49.99/year. “Please note that any account transition from DisneyLife to Disney+ is not automated. DisneyLife subscribers will have to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. When Disney+ goes live on 24 March 2020, you can download the Disney+ app on your favourite devices, create a new account to log in and stream the stories you love as well as new originals, all in one place.”

Long story short: Disney Life users will see their subscriptions come to an end before April 23.

So despite Disney saying that Disney Life will merge into Disney Plus on March 24, Disney Life users will apparently be able to keep using the expired streaming service for a month after this date.

Following April 23, you’ll need to sign up for Disney Plus if you wish to continue receiving access to Disney’s catalogue. The service currently offers a 12-month subscription for just £49.99, if you’re willing to pre-order the service.

Limited time Disney+ offer Disney+ (1-year subscription) Last chance to save a tenner on a year's subscription for Disney+, getting you access to original titles like The Mandalorian, and Disney's animated classics for less. Expires Monday 23/03/2020. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

While Disney Life subscribers might prefer for their accounts to be automatically transferred over to the new service – along with a good discount for the inconvenience – it seems Disney has decided to let users decide for themselves whether or not they wish to continue their subscriptions.

Related: Top 5 VPNs for streaming Disney Plus in the UK right now

This might be because Disney Plus is slightly pricier than Disney Life, at £5.99 a month rather than Disney Life’s £4.99.

Disney Plus will launch in the UK, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Switzerland on March 24.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …