You’ll get a £10 Disney Plus discount if you sign up before Tuesday

If you sign up to Disney Plus UK before Tuesday, you’ll pay £49.99 for a 12-month subscription, rather than the standard price of £59.99 − a tasty £10 discount. The firm launched the offer in February, and it will come to an end very soon.

Disney Plus is due to go live in the UK on March 24. If you sign up on the day, you’ll have to pay either £5.99 per month (which adds up to £71.88 over the course of a year) or £59.99 for 12 months (which is the equivalent of £4.99 every month).

However, if you sign up on March 23 or sooner, you can get 12 months of Disney Plus access for £49.99, which works out at £4.17 each month. You can take advantage of the Disney Plus discount here:

Limited time Disney+ offer Disney+ (1-year subscription) Last chance to save a tenner on a year's subscription for Disney+, getting you access to original titles like The Mandalorian, and Disney's animated classics for less. Expires Monday 23/03/2020.

As the company says, that’s an “over 16% discount compared with our standard annual price of £59.99/year and over 30% discount compared with our standard monthly price of £5.99/month”.

Disney Plus’ pricing was already very competitive, and this discount will likely have got some Netflix execs hot under the collar.

Netflix raised some of its prices last year, with the HD Standard plan going up to £8.99 per month (from £7.99, representing a 12.5% increase), and the 4K Premium plan going up to £11.99 per month (from £9.99, representing a whopping 20% increase). The price of its SD Basic plan stayed the same, at £5.99.

A single Disney Plus account, by the way, will allow you to create up to seven profiles for your friends or members of your family, and let you stream up to four different shows or films on four different devices at any one time.

In that regard, it’s similar to Netflix’s top-tier £11.99 per month package, but far more affordable. There’s also more than 100 4K titles on the platform.

As mentioned above, Disney Plus will officially go live in the UK on March 24. However, if you sign up to it now, chances are you’ll be able to access Disney Plus and all of its content − including, of course, The Mandalorian − with the aid of a VPN.

We’ve tried our luck with 10 VPNs (both free and paid), and they all worked. But we think some are better than others − here are our top three recommendations:

Best VPNs for Disney Plus Windscribe If you're looking for the best for your buck when it comes to a streaming VPN, Windscribe is the one for you. With a generous 10GB free tier, it'll cost you as little as £3.18 per month thereafter. ExpressVPN One of the most trusted VPNs on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off the one-year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. ProtonVPN Plus Plan Gain better control of your online life with Proton VPN. This Plus Plan costs less than £7 a month, and allows you to stream securely on up to five devices.

