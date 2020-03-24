How to sign up for the Disney Plus free trial

Disney Plus has finally launched in the UK, giving avid streamers even more content to watch including films and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Fox and National Geographic. Looking to try before you buy? There’s a Disney Plus free trial you can sign up for.

How to sign up to the Disney Plus free trial

Disney Plus offers a seven-day free trial period for potential subscribers, so you can see if the House of Mouse’s catalogue of entertainment really does tickle your fancy.

To give it a whirl, all you need to do is go to the Disney Plus website and click on the ‘Start 7-Day Trial’ button at the top of the page.

From here you’ll be asked to enter your email, followed by a password for accessing your shiny new Disney Plus account.

After you’ve come up with a strong enough password to ensure no one else can get into your account, you’ll be asked to choose between Disney Plus’ Monthly or Annual plans, followed by a prompt to enter your billing information.

Monthly plans will set you back £5.99 a month, whilst Annual plans will set you back £59.99 a year.

Please note, following your seven day free trial, your Disney Plus subscription will automatically charge you dependent on which plan you choose. To ensure you’re not charged if you don’t want to continue, you can cancel your subscription at anytime – just make sure you do it before your seven free days are up.

All that’s left to do once you’ve entered in your card details is to skip through read the terms and conditions and hit ‘Agree & Subscribe’.

Whilst Mickey Mouse doesn’t leap out of the screen and hand you a key to the Magic Kingdom, it certainly does feel like a touch of magic as the Disney Plus homepage loads for the first time, giving you seven days to dive back into the vault of Disney Animated Classics, binge over 600 episodes of The Simpsons or check out one of the new Disney Plus exclusives, including the new live action adaptation of The Lady and the Tramp.

