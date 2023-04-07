Disney+ Basic now available on Roku

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) is now available on Roku.

Roku recently announced that Disney+ Basic (With Ads) is now available on its streaming platform. This comes in addition to Roku’s pre-existing support for Disney+’s Premium (No Ads) plan, so basically, now you can get the full Disney+ experience on Roku regardless of what subscription tier you’ve got.

If you don’t already know, Disney+ Basic will get you access to Disney’s full content library for $7.99/month. With a Disney+ Basic subscription that means you can access exclusive shows, movies, and library content; you can create up to seven different profiles per account (as well as set PINs for user profiles and use parental controls); stream simultaneously on up to four devices; and enjoy HD 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio content.

Of course, Disney+ Basic will come with ads. On Roku, some users have noted that sometimes ads don’t pop up as often as they should, but when they do, they usually tend to run for about a minute. If you’re interested in signing up for an ad-free Disney+ subscription, you can get yourself Disney+ Premium (No Ads) that’ll set you back $10.99/month or $109.99 a year, and you’ll get all the same features except you won’t see ads.

Disney+ Basic is just one more in a long line of streaming services supported on Roku. In short, just about every major streaming service is available on the platform from mainstays like Netflix and Hulu to more niche offerings like Tubi and Pluto TV. Check out Roku’s full list of channels here.

What’s coming out on Disney+? Lots of stuff, but season three of The Mandalorian is out now; you can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; or you can check out the live-action Peter Pan & Wendy movie set to premiere on April 28.