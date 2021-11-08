 large image

Some of the biggest Disney Plus movies are getting even bigger – here’s how

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Disney Plus is bringing the IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio format to the 12 Marvel movies available on its streaming platform.

Some of the best movies from the MCU are being upgraded with the format, which makes the most of the TVs display sizes during certain sequences.

Disney says that’ll mean there’s up to 26% more picture on the screen thanks to the format, which leans closer to the 16:9 format on the majority of most modern TVs.

The absence of the natural letterboxing of widescreen movies will enable viewers to “unleash the power of IMAX at home” Disney says. Less black boxes around the action and more of the action itself.

The films include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Iron Man, and Thor Ragnarok.

You can see an example in the trailer below:

Naturally, it won’t be available for the entire film, but for movies that boast scenes shot with the IMAX Expanded Access Ratio, like Black Widow, there’ll be 22 minutes of compatible footage. The footage was captured for the IMAX scenes that played in cinemas at the 1.90:1 aspect ratio.

It’ll also board the Disney Plus premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it arrives on the platform at no extra cost to current subscribers.

While this will be excellent news for Disney Plus subscribers watching on television, it will be a little more appealing to those with projectors who can now take greater advantage of those massive screens.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
