If you’ve ever come across Nvidia’s famous GPUs, you are probably aware of the GeForce Now service offered by the company.

But if you’re not exactly sure what this service is offering, then you’re in the right place. We’ve created this GeForce Now guide, which includes what it is, how much it costs to join and what games you can play.

What is Nvidia GeForce Now?

Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud-streaming service that gives players the chance to stream certain games to their devices via a strong internet connection, in the same vein as services like Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass.

By using the servers via the cloud, it doesn’t matter what kind of hardware you’re using, as long as you can access the required app. This means you can play high-end PC games on your phone, tablet or laptop.

GeForce now supports streaming up to a 4K resolution at 120fps; it’s important to note that the tier you’re subscribed to will have an impact on the graphical quality, and not every game will be able to reach such heights. You will also need a fast internet connection to ensure you get a smooth performance.

Unlike a lot of other cloud-streaming services, GeForce Now links its users with other digital game stores, such as the Epic Games Store and Stream, allowing subscribers to stream games that they already own. There are no free-to-play titles included with GeForce Now, besides games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends which are already available to play at no cost.

You can’t purchase games via GeForce Now either, so will need to do that on platforms like Steam instead.

Since GeForce Now also follows local content-rating agencies, you may find that some games are not supported in your country. However, since the platform supports over 1,500 titles at the time of writing, you should have no trouble finding new games to play.

How much is Nvidia GeForce Now?

There are several different membership tiers to GeForce Now, meaning that players can choose how much they want to pay for a membership and which features they want to be included. You do need to create a GeForce Now account to sign up for any of these memberships.

Currently, there are three tiers on GeForce Now, including the latest addition, Ultimate, as well as Priority and Free. You can check out a price breakdown for each tier below.

GeForce Now Ultimate (1 Month): £17.99/$19.99/€19.99

GeForce Now Ultimate (6 Months): £89.99/$99.99/€99.99

GeForce Now Priority (1 Month): £8.99/$8.99/€9.99

GeForce Now Priority (6 Months): £44.99/$49.99/€49.99

GeForce Now Free: £0.00/$0.00/€0.00

Image Credit (Nvidia)

Looking at the Free subscription tier first, it’s safe to say that this is the simplest package out of the three. Players have standard access to gaming servers, meaning that players may need to wait in a queue until a slot on an Nvidia machine becomes available, as paid members get priority.

Moreover, the Free tier only allows gamers to play with a basic rig for up to an hour at a time.

Turning to the Priority membership, members can now play for up to six hours of access and won’t need to queue, unlike the Free tier. Games are supported at up to 1080p resolution at 60fps, with games using RTX cards with ray tracing where possible.

The final and newest membership, Ultimate, offers the absolute best performance. Players get up to eight hours of access to servers that run on the RTX 3080 GPU. Support for the RTX 4080 will be added very soon, allowing you to benefit from better performance and features such as DLSS 3.0.

What games are on Nvidia GeForce Now?

Nvidia claims that there are over 1,500 games, with more games being added every GFN Thursday. While we can’t list every game supported on the platform, here are some of the newest games added at the time of writing:

Watch Dogs: Legion

Destroy all Humans

Hello Neighbor 2

Portal with RTX

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Complete Game Edition

Way of the Hunter

Rain World

And here are some of the most popular games supported on the streaming platform:

Image Credit (Nvidia)

What devices support Nvidia GeForce Now?

GeForce Now is available on a wide array of devices, including a desktop app for PC, Mac and Google Chromebooks, as well as through the Chrome browser itself.

If you want to game on a mobile device, you will need an Android phone with at least 2GB RAM that’s running on Android 5.0 or higher, although you will need a separate controller. It’s also worth noting that Android phones that pack a 120Hz display can stream games at up to 120fps.

iPhone users will need to ensure that they’re using a device running on iOS 14.3 or later, with iPads also needing to run on iPadOS 14.3 or later. In the same vein as Android, you will also need a separate controller to play along, and it can only be accessed via the Safari browser as there is no dedicated app on the App Store.

GeForce Now can be accessed via Nvidia’s own Shield TV boxes as well as on a selection of Samsung Smart TVs through the Samsung Gaming Hub that launched in the summer of 2022.