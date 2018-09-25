Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Explosive new trailer drops ahead of October release

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is almost here, and it will be the first ever in Activision’s shooter franchise to not feature a solo campaign. Instead, it will only focus on multiplayer with a mixture of traditional modes, Zombies and a new battle royale mode in the form of Blackout.

We’ve gone hands-on with both the multiplayer and the Battle Royale mode – Blackout. The launch trailer has also dropped, meaning it’s only a matter of time until you can get your Call of Duty fix for 2018.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 including all of the latest news, release date info, gameplay preview and more.

Pre-Order now: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from AO.com for £46 with free next day delivery on PS4 | Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout Preview by Andi Hamilton

It is easy to be cynical about Call of Duty’s somewhat inevitable jump into the battle royale genre.

Of course, this was going to happen. If a new hamburger, never seen before, was invented tomorrow and became the most popular thing on Earth, you can bet your backside that McDonalds would have their own within the year. People were also a bit concerned with the fact that this mode has seemingly been developed at the expense of a traditional solo campaign, which for the first time isn’t present in a Call of Duty game.

The thing is, the core concept of the Battle Royale game – 100 enter, one emerges victorious – is so compelling, but there hasn’t quite been the ideal one for me. Fortnite’s building heavy endgame puts me off, whilst PUBG has a thrilling finale but some occasionally long-winded and boring matches depending on your dropzone and luck. Blackout mode sits somewhere between the two and, despite a few issues that you’d expect from a beta, feels like it’s going to be a contender.

Related: Battlefield 5

First of all, it’s so slick. You’d expect this from Call of Duty – regardless of what you think of the games, they’re a highly polished product – but this is up there with Fortnite and makes PUBG’s wonky console launch seem a bit amateurish by comparison. Combat is that trademark sweet spot between realistic, strategic shootouts and fast-paced, arcade action that COD has traded on since Modern Warfare and it suits the battle royale genre near perfectly.

The map, although much smaller than those other games, is full of interesting locations that draw upon Call of Duty’s 15 years of history, which sees the returning fan-favourite Nuketown repurposed in the form of an island, and a few areas that either mashup famous maps or expand upon them. You’re never far from a firefight and the variety in these areas is surprisingly vast. Sure, they appear to be the usual suspects – a dam, a building site, a trainyard etc – but they all offer some fairly unique tactical positions, be it close quarters combat or a lovely spot for snipers to sit and ping your moustache off from a mile away.

Weapons also draw on Call of Duty’s rich multiplayer history. Of course, it’s mostly military hardware, but there are a few brilliant curveballs thrown into the mix. Mystery boxes drop, like the supply drops in Fortnite, and contain some more wild weapons from Call of Duty’s zombies mode, like the 50’s sci-fi Raygun, for instance. AI zombies wander around the map and can be used as distractions in firefights or can kill you quite quickly if you’re not paying attention. It’s full of cool little ideas and all of them are incredibly fun.

Related: Smash Bros Ultimate

Vehicles provide a means of getting around the map really quickly, no doubt due to the smaller size, and there’s even a helicopter hiding out there somewhere, but they never feel like you’ve got a total advantage with them. Sure, you can get in and out of trouble with ease and find yourself a superior tactical position, but you’re a total sitting duck. Even though it is a considerable feat of skill to pop the pilot of a chopper, the more arcade-y style of game this is means that it doesn’t feel out of the realms of possibility. Go on, have a crack. Be a hero.

There’s currently some server side issues that need resolving and are no doubt the reason this beta is taking place, but there’s also some weirdness with the way you pick up weapons. Holding square is probably so there’s no accidental reloading when trying to grab a medkit, but it doesn’t feel quite as responsive as you’d like, sometimes requiring a bit of fiddly movement in order to get yourself in the position to bring up the button prompt, and this needs a bit of tweaking before release.

Asides from that, Blackout mode seems to show that Call of Duty and the battle royale genre are damn good partners, and with Activision Blizzard’s considerable clout backing this, the current big two might want to keep an eye out on this one – the old dog with a new trick.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Preview by Jake Tucker

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is aiming for a bold reinvention of its multiplayer, and after a weekend spent getting wrecked by teenagers in the game’s closed PS4 beta, the blockbuster shooter does seem to have a certain energy to it that wasn’t there before.

While the influence of hits like Rainbow Six Siege and Overwatch are clear to see, the changes are unlikely to draw in those that have already written off the franchise, as the hyper-kinetic combat, quick scoping and killstreaks are all present and correct.

The spawn-die-spawn rhythm at the heart of every Call of Duty in recent memory continues, as does the obsession with smaller maps that sees players venture into each others personal space within a few seconds of spawn, with oft-explosive results.

Related: Best PS4 Games

However, play a few rounds and subtle changes start to unveil themselves. Regenerating health is no more, replaced with a meaty 150hp life gauge that enables combatants to stay standing to trade more damage. Time to kill is still fast, but fights are less one-sided now, with the extra health (previous games had a standard 100hp in the multiplayer) giving players a couple of seconds to react.

This, in turn, makes fights last a little longer, meaning lone wolves will have a slightly tougher time taking out packs of enemies. Your decisions of when and how to attack now have some tactical weight to them: this doesn’t mean you can’t annihilate a full team, it just means you’ll need to work for it, as everyone is a little sturdier now.

On the flip side, healing is only accomplished by jabbing yourself with a magic healing needle, encouraging you to duck out of fights to perk yourself up. Forget to do this, and you’ll survive a fight only to be taken out by someone breathing hard in your direction during the next engagement. This very quickly becomes part of the core loop, you fight, kill, reload and heal in time for your next scrap, which will often occur as soon as you round the next corner.

Related: Devil May Cry 5

The game’s specialist system has been built upon since Call of Duty Black Ops 3, and it feels like it’s borrowed a lot from Siege and Overwatch in its new format. Players now pick their chosen specialist in addition to a class, adding two unique abilities that charge up over time.

My chosen character, a healer named Crash, could toss down ammo bags that people use in order to give everyone involved more points upon each kill. In addition, I had a tablet that gave everyone a significant heal and made them even more durable, which wasn’t too flashy but did make me the secret MVP, even if no-one ever noticed.

Meanwhile, other specialists have ballistic shields, grenade launchers, and even adorable killer guard dogs. The team sizes have shrunk slightly to 5 v 5 matches, and team composition can be the difference between winning or losing, even if the meta isn’t yet in place at this early beta stage.

Related: Fallout 76

In a real loss, the specialists aren’t as distinct as either Blizzard or Ubisoft’s efforts, so it’s unlikely we’ll see a real fandom generate around the characters, as players own create-a-class choices actually offer a lot more customisation – however it shows a direction that Activision is moving towards and as we’re losing the game’s single-player campaign, surely this scant characterisation isn’t all we’ll get?

Things are changing for Call of Duty, and this beta shows that it’s being influenced by the market around it. However, these changes may be too little too late for those who have decided that Call of Duty isn’t for them.

Meanwhile, I’ll be playing the beta next week, hoping to finally pick fast enough to play the specialist with the grenade launcher.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Trailer – How does it look?

You can check out the launch trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 below:

A trailer recently dropped for the Blackout mode which finally shines a light on the highly-anticipated battle royale mode. Featuring 80 players, it seems to be an utterly mad mixture of classic maps and characters.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 release date – when is it coming out?

Black Ops 4 will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 12, 2018.

The PC version is being developed from the ground up by developer BEENOX and will be coming to the Battle Net platform which hosts the likes of Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.

Pre-Order now: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from AO.com for £46 with free next day delivery on PS4 | Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass

Activision and Treyarch have announced the Black Ops Pass, a new approach to post-launch content which will include the following content:

12 multiplayer maps

4 new zombie experience

Exclusive skins for Blackout: Battle Royale

However, the maps and experiences mentioned above won’t be released in the traditional map packs Call of Duty has boasted for so many years. Instead, players will receive them on a more regular basis. This has caused some concern amongst fans as it could potentially divide the game’s community.

Activision hasn’t confirmed whether individual maps will be available to purchase or if you’ll need to buy the entire Black Ops Pass. At the time of writing it’s unclear how much the pass will actually cost. Here’s hoping players can purchase specific content without the entire pass in their library.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Zombies – Any big changes?

The Zombies Mode has been taken “back to the drawing board” for Black Ops 4. The first outing focuses on an ancient order intent on twisting the population into undead hordes which you’ll have to team up with friends to take down. The new characters – Charlotte, Bruno, Diego and Shaw – are all playable and unique in terms of equipment and machinery. You can watch the debut trailer below:

Related: PUBG vs Fortnite

With this entry in the series, Treyarch is placing more control in the hands of players with bespoke lobbies and game types. Those without friends to play with can employ bot support so they can enjoy the narrative journey Zombies has to tell this time around. Seasonal events and new regular challenges known as Callings are planned to keep you engaged alongside new updates.

Black Ops 4 has a second zombie excursion coming at launch – Voyage of Despair. It’s super spooky and takes place on the Titanic as the central characters seek to stop a cult from unleashing evil. It looks neat and hopefully provides us with some creative tools to wreak havoc with. But wait, there’s more! Black Ops 4 will also feature a third zombie’s map called Blood of the Dead, which is a name hardcore fans will definitely recognise. Details are light on this final campaign, but we’ll no doubt have more information on it soon.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this October? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.