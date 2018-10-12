BlizzCon 2018: Everything you need to know about this year’s show

Blizzard Entertainment’s annual showcase is only a few weeks away, and Trusted Reviews will be in attendance to cover all of the big reveals, announcements and surprises awaiting us in California early next month. BlizzCon 2018 will celebrate all things Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and more as the studio is set to reveal a bunch of new goodies for its established titles.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about BlizzCon 2018 including all the latest news, starting dates, announcements and things we’d love to see announced for each title at the show.

BlizzCon 2018 Dates – When does it start?

It will take place from November 2 – 3 at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Anaheim, California. A full schedule of the weekend’s happenings are available on the BlizzCon 2018 website.

BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket – Where can I buy it?

Just like last year, Blizzard is offering those who can’t attend the yearly showcase a chance to purchase a Virtual Ticket. This grants you access to digital rewards and online streaming of all available events currently planned in the schedule.

They are available to purchase now for £34.99/$49.99 and provide customers with the following content:

Access to BlizzCon opening ceremony, panels, and other events

Virtual rewards for Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and more

Discounts on BlizzCon Merch Store and Goody Bag

BlizzCon 2018 Schedule – What’s going down?

BlizzCon 2018 Goody Bag – What’s in it?

The BlizzCon 2018 goody bag is a lovely one, especially for dedicated fans of Blizzard Entertainment eager to indulge themselves in the company’s history. Coming in at £49.50/$55.

All BlizzCon 2018 physical ticket holders will receive a goody bag at the event, although virtual ticket holders will only be given a small discount for ordering online. You save some pennies, so that’s a positive!

But what does it include? We’ve compiled the full list of BlizzCon 2018 goody bag contents below:

The BlizzCon Book: A Celebration of Our Community

World of Warcraft Faction Keychain

Overwatch Challenge Coin

Classic Diablo Vinyl Figure

Hearthstone Magnet Set

Heroes of the Storm Raven Lord Crest Magnet

StarCraft 20th Anniversary Pin

BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Rewards – What are they?

Once again, holders of virtual and physical tickets for BlizzCon 2018 can gain access to plentiful digital rewards for use in their favourite Blizzard games. Just like the goody bag, we’ve compiled all of the rewards ticket holders can expect below:

Overwatch – Demon Hunter Sombra Skin

Heroes of the Storm – Nexus Razorgrin mount with spray, banner, and portrait

World of Warcraft – War of the Mantle Cloaks for Alliance and Horde

Hearthstone – BlizzCon Card Back, 10 x Card Packs across expansions

Overwatch at BlizzCon 2018 – What do we expect?

Halloween Terror is underway right now in Overwatch, and won’t wrap until a couple of days before BlizzCon 2018. We’re expecting Blizzard to announce both a new hero and multiplayer map during the opening ceremony, which has become expected in recent years. We might also see a new animated short featuring one of the game’s heroes.

Hearthstone at BlizzCon 2018 – What do we expect?

Much like Overwatch, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a healthy dose of new content announced at this week’s opening ceremony, whether it’s new individual cards, modes or even another expansion.

The Hallow’s End Fireside Gathering is taking place right now ahead of Halloween, so the path is clear for Blizzard to introduce something new and exciting.

World of Warcraft at BlizzCon 2018 – What will we see?

Battle for Azeroth saw a spectacular launch in recent months, revitalising the fanbase and introducing a conflict that had been boiling amongst players for decades. Horde finally met Alliance in a truly epic confrontation that continues to unfold across new events and raids.

It’s about time we heard more about World of Warcraft Vanilla, Blizzard’s official rendition of something fans have been fostering themselves for quite some time. Perhaps we’ll see an entirely new expansion announced with a cinematic trailer? We can only hope! A playable demo for WoW Vanilla is also available for Virtual Ticket holders.

Diablo at BlizzCon 2018 – Could we finally see a sequel?

Nintendo Switch will see the release of Diablo 3: The Eternal Collection in November, although that can’t be the only thing we see from the beloved dungeon crawler at BlizzCon 2018. Hopefully not, and there’s a clue or two that hint at something greater.

For example, the ‘Diablo: What’s Next’ panel is being held on the main stage immediately after the opening ceremony, something usually reserved for huge, show-stealing announcements. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see Diablo 4 for the first time?

Heroes of the Storm at BlizzCon 2018 – New characters on the cards?

Last year’s opening ceremony saw the unexpected reveal of Hanzo and Alexstrasza as playable heroes in Blizzard’s hugely popular MOBA, revealed through a gameplay presentation and an epic, over-the-top cinematic trailer, which Blizzard does better than almost anyone.

We’re expecting another duo of heroes to make an appearance alongside a new playing field. Blizzard announced major changes to the overall formula last year, many of which have begun having a big impact on the meta, so an update on that wouldn’t hurt either.

Are you excited for BlizzCon 2018? What are you hoping to see?