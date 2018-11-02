Overwatch Ashe: Everything we know about the hero shooter’s new character

The BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremony is over and one of the biggest announcements was the reveal of Ashe, a new hero in Overwatch.

Unveiled through a new animated short known as ‘Reunion,’ Elizabeth Caledonia “Calamity” Ashe is a member of the Deadlock Gang and appears to have some history with McCree, as depicted in the short’s fearsome encounter.

Based in the United States, she’s a no-nonsense character in possession of a deadly rifle which can be fired both from the hip and directly down sights.

Having been born in a wealthy family, Ashe grew up a privileged girl until certain circumstances saw her fall into a life of theft and disorder.

You can see more of her backstory over on the Blizzard website, although she seems like yet another worthwhile addition to the growing shooter’s universe.

Overwatch Ashe release date – when is she coming out?

Available to play at BlizzCon 2018, we expect Ashe to be playable on the PC public test realm servers in the near future, although Blizzard is yet to confirm an official release date.

Overwatch Ashe abilities – what does she do?

You can check out the complete list of her abilities below. It’s worth noting that Ashe’s role is a damage hero.

The Viper – Ashe’s semi-automatic rifle fires quick shots, or she can use her aim-down sights for a more damaging, precise shot.

Dynamite – Ashe throws an explosive that detonates after a short delay or immediately when shot. The explosion from Dynamite also lights enemies on fire, dealing damage over time.

Coach Gun – Ashe blasts enemies in front of her, knocking them away and propelling herself backward for added mobility.

B.O.B. – Ashe summons her trusted omnic sidekick, B.O.B., who charges forward and knocks enemies into the air, then lays down suppressing fire with his arm cannons.

Overwatch Ashe Trailer – How does she look?

You can watch both the latest animated short and Ashe’s gameplay debut below:

We’ll be going hands-on with Ashe at BlizzCon 2018 this weekend, so keep this page bookmarked to check out our upcoming preview!