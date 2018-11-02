BlizzCon 2018 kicks off today and is set to be an absolutely massive show. Trusted Reviews will be in attendance reporting on all the latest news, announcements and potential surprises set to surface across the weekend.

Just like last year, BlizzCon 2018 celebrates all things Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and more as the studio is set to unveil a bunch of new content for its flagship titles.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about BlizzCon 2018 including all the latest news, starting dates, announcements, and rumours currently surfacing ahead of the show’s imminent start.

BlizzCon 2018 Opening Ceremony Liveblog

We’ll be reporting all the news from this morning’s BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremony as it happens, so keep your eyes fixed on this page!

BlizzCon 2018 News – Diablo 3 Amiibo revealed!

Blizzard Entertainment has officially unveiled a Diablo 3 amiibo figurine for Nintendo Switch. Shortly after some crafty fans data-mined some stats regarding the product, Blizzard decided to lift the lid on the upcoming toy.

Known as the Loot Goblin, it has been given a release date of December 2019. Perhaps we’ll see it in the flesh at BlizzCon later this weekend? Fingers crossed!

BlizzCon 2018 Dates – When does it start?

BlizzCon 2018 will take place from November 2 – 3 at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Anaheim, California. A full schedule of the weekend’s happenings is available on the BlizzCon 2018 website.

BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket – Where can I buy it?

Just like last year, Blizzard is offering those who can’t attend the yearly showcase a chance to purchase a Virtual Ticket. This grants you access to digital rewards and online streaming of all available events currently planned in the schedule.

They are available to purchase now for £34.99/$49.99 and provide customers with the following content:

Access to BlizzCon opening ceremony, panels, and other events

Virtual rewards for Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and more

Discounts on BlizzCon Merch Store and Goody Bag

BlizzCon 2018 Schedule – What’s going down?

A full schedule of the weekend’s happenings is available on the BlizzCon 2018 website. You can expect presentations on content coming to all the major titles alongside fun panels featuring experienced developers, voice actors and further insight into the world of Blizzard.

BlizzCon 2018 Goody Bag – What’s in it?

The BlizzCon 2018 goody bag is a lovely one, especially for dedicated fans of Blizzard Entertainment eager to indulge themselves in the company’s history. Coming in at £49.50/$55.

All BlizzCon 2018 physical ticket holders will receive a goody bag at the event, although virtual ticket holders will only be given a small discount for ordering online. You save some pennies, so that’s a positive!

But what does it include? We’ve compiled the full list of BlizzCon 2018 goody bag contents below:

The BlizzCon Book: A Celebration of Our Community

World of Warcraft Faction Keychain

Overwatch Challenge Coin

Classic Diablo Vinyl Figure

Hearthstone Magnet Set

Heroes of the Storm Raven Lord Crest Magnet

StarCraft 20th Anniversary Pin

BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Rewards – What are they?

Holders of both physical and virtual tickets for BlizzCon 2018 will receive a code that grants them access to the following assortment of digital goodies:

Overwatch – Demon Hunter Sombra Skin

Heroes of the Storm – Nexus Razorgrin mount with spray, banner, and portrait

World of Warcraft – War of the Mantle Cloaks for Alliance and Horde

Hearthstone – BlizzCon Card Back, 10 x Card Packs across expansions

Starcraft Remastered – Control Console and Limited Edition Skins

Overwatch at BlizzCon 2018 – What do we expect?

Halloween Terror is underway right now in Overwatch, and won’t wrap until a couple of days before BlizzCon 2018. We’re expecting Blizzard to announce both a new hero and multiplayer map during the opening ceremony, which has become expected in recent years. We might also see a new animated short featuring one of the game’s heroes, perhaps it will even feature Hero 29 themselves?

Hearthstone at BlizzCon 2018 – What do we expect?

Much like Overwatch, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a healthy dose of new content announced at this week’s opening ceremony, whether it’s new individual cards, modes or even another expansion.

The Hallow’s End Fireside Gathering is taking place right now ahead of Halloween, so the path is clear for Blizzard to introduce something new and exciting.

World of Warcraft at BlizzCon 2018 – What will we see?

Battle for Azeroth saw a spectacular launch in recent months, revitalising the fanbase and introducing a conflict that had been boiling amongst players for decades. Horde finally met Alliance in a truly epic confrontation that continues to unfold across new events and raids.

It’s about time we heard more about World of Warcraft Vanilla, Blizzard’s official rendition of something fans have been fostering themselves for quite some time. Perhaps we’ll see an entirely new expansion announced with a cinematic trailer? We can only hope! A playable demo for WoW Vanilla is also available for Virtual Ticket holders and those attending the convention itself.

Players of the demo will “have a chance to explore and enjoy a limited questing experience through a pair of classic early-level zones – one Horde and one Alliance – and experience firsthand our recreation of the original Azeroth.” Sounds pretty good to us!

Diablo at BlizzCon 2018 – Could we finally see a sequel?

Nintendo Switch will see the release of Diablo 3: The Eternal Collection in November, although that can’t be the only thing we see from the beloved dungeon crawler at BlizzCon 2018. Hopefully not, and there’s a clue or two that hint at something greater.

For example, the ‘Diablo: What’s Next’ panel is being held on the main stage immediately after the opening ceremony, something usually reserved for huge, show-stealing announcements. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see Diablo 4 for the first time?

Blizzard has put the brakes on a potential Diablo 4 announcement ahead of the show itself, which is a disappointment to many of us. “While we won’t be ready to announce all of our projects, we do intend to share some Diablo-related news with you [at BlizzCon],” said the company.

However, some crafty users on the Diablo 3 Reddit have uncovered some data-mined details that appear to hint at some Diablo amiibo being announced at this weekend’s show. According to the post, Diablo 3: The Eternal Collection will support three types of amiibo: Default, Treasure Goblin and Demon. The Loot Goblin amiibo has since been confirmed.

Heroes of the Storm at BlizzCon 2018 – New characters on the cards?

Last year’s opening ceremony saw the unexpected reveal of Hanzo and Alexstrasza as playable heroes in Blizzard’s hugely popular MOBA, revealed through a gameplay presentation and an epic, over-the-top cinematic trailer, which Blizzard does better than almost anyone.

We’re expecting another duo of heroes to make an appearance alongside a new playing field. Blizzard announced major changes to the overall formula last year, many of which have begun having a big impact on the meta, so an update on that wouldn’t hurt either.

BlizzCon 2018 esports – What tournaments are taking place?

Much like last year, BlizzCon 2018 will play host to an assortment of huge gaming tournaments across the week. All of which, obviously, focus on Blizzard’s own library of titles. We’ve compiled a complete list of all the planned events below, more detailed brackets and team information can be found here.

World of Warcraft – Arena: World Championship

Heroes of the Storm – HGC Finals

Overwatch World Cup 2018

Hearthstone Global Games 2018

Starcraft: World Championship Series – Global Finals

World of Warcraft – Mythic Dungeon Invitational

