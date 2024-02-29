Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

F1 is back, and there’s been enough drama in the off-season to fill an actual season of racing.

And the 2024 season will be the longest in F1 history with 24 races (bar any cancellations) scheduled for the year.

With Red Bull’s latest contender just as confident as its predecessor, the odds are strong that Max Verstappen will once again be putting the manners (and laps) on his closest rivals.

Ferrari and Mercedes look likely to be challenging for the spots behind Red Bull, with the Prancing Horse buoyed by taking the most successful driver in F1 history off Mercedes hands… for the 2025 season.

There’ll be plenty of subplots as the season winds its way around the world, ending in Abu Dhabi in early December. Here’s how to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Saturday (not Sunday) March 2nd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Thursday 29th February

11.30am – Practice 1

3pm – Practice 2

Friday 1st March

12.30pm – Practice 3

4pm – Bahrain GP Qualifying

Saturday 2nd March

3pm – Bahrain Grand Prix race

How to watch the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 for a Day Pass, and £34.99 for a Monthly Pass (though it’s been discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for the first three races of the season.

Where time are the highlights for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package for the 2024 season in the UK.

Highlights of qualifying start at 7.30pm on 1st March. Highlights of the race will be shown at 7.50pm on 2nd March. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app after the linear broadcast.

