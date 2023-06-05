Apple WWDC 2023 Live: All the big updates as they happen

Apple is holding its annual developers conference today, and it looks like it could be a bigger event than usual with the rumoured Reality Pro mixed reality headset expected to be revealed.

We’re also expecting Apple to launch a few new macs, including the 15-inch MacBook Air, as well as a first look at numerous software updates, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and more.

Apple will have a live stream available so you can watch all of the announcements as they happen, but if you’re too busy to watch the live stream, then we’ll also be providing a live blog below to keep you updated.

The live blog will be active at the bottom of this article closer to the start time of WWDC 2023. So make sure to return at 6pm BST / 1pm EST / 1am PST to follow the breaking news.

What to expect from WWDC 2023?

If you’re wondering what Apple is likely to announce at WWDC 2023, then you’re in the right place. We’ve trawled the web in search of the most trustworthy rumours and reports to get an idea of what Apple will likely announce later today. Check them out below.

Reality Pro headset

Apple has been teasing the launch of a mixed reality headset for a long, long time, but it looks like we’ll finally be able to get a first look at the device today.

While a name hasn’t been confirmed, various reports suggest Apple could name it the Reality Pro headset, which could run on a new operating system called xrOS or realityOS.

Whatever the name ends up being confirmed as, the headset looks to be able to run both virtual reality and augmented reality applications, with the latter combining virtual worlds with your real-life surroundings. Apple is expected to show off new software for the headset too, as it looks to challenge the likes of the Meta Quest Pro and Vive XR Elite.

New Macs

We’ve heard rumours about a new 15-inch MacBook Air for several months now, so we’re hoping that Apple could finally confirm it during WWDC 2023. The MacBook Air is not only expected to have a larger screen, but could also be available with both the M2 and M2 Pro, depending on your chosen configuration.

A new iMac powered by the M2 chip isn’t out of the question either, while a Mac Studio with an M2 Ultra has been tipped for a 2023 release too.

A new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon has been rumoured for numerous years now, and yet it still hasn’t shown up. Could today be the day that Apple finally updates its super-powerful desktop? We’ll have to wait and see.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and more

WWDC is often a great opportunity for Apple to show off some of the latest iterations of its operating system for various devices.

Reports suggest iOS 17 will be shown off, with updates to the Apple Music app and a new application to be used with the Reality Pro headset. We’ve even heard rumours that Siri will be able to replicate your voice.

We’re also expecting to see new operating system updates for iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and more.

Live Blog