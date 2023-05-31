WWDC 2023 could keep us enthralled for hours as longest-ever Apple keynote

We’re less than a week away from WWDC 2023 and, as usual, speculation is reaching fever pitch.

We’ve heard all about the rumoured plans for Apple to introduce its long-awaited mixed reality headset and the company has already confirmed the annual raft of software updates.

However, according to the Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman – who might be the key bloke to listen to on these matters – there’ll be a buffet of Mac announcements to enjoy too.

In a tweet on Wednesday ahead of the June 5 launch event, Gurman also said he expects the even could last more than two hours and be one of the longest keynote in the company’s history! For the Trusted Reviews team in the UK covering the event, that means a long evening is in prospect.

Gurman wrote: “I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.”

The prospect of Mac announcements is intriguing given there are quite a few possible avenues permutations. The 15-inch MacBook Air is probably expected at this point, but will it be accompanied by the M2 or yet-to-be-announced M3 processors?

Apple is still to announce a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, while there have also been rumours of a refreshed Mac Studio, which is a more badass version of the Mac mini. Surely it’s time for a new iMac given it hasn’t been refreshed in a couple of years and is still rocking the first-gen M1 Apple Silicon processors? The plot thickens.

The WWDC keynote starts at 6pm UK time on Monday June 5. We’ll be covering all the action as it happens.